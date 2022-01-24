Cruise Planners Names Elizabeth Lara Director of Business Development
Cruise Planners appointed 25-year travel industry veteran Elizabeth Lara director of business development.
“In this role, Elizabeth will oversee crucial business units at Cruise Planners Headquarters, and will lead the individual team’s business strategies, goal setting and developing and implementation of initiatives within the department to maximize franchisees engagement and optimize revenue generating opportunities,” Cruise Planners said.
Lara formerly worked at FROSCH as the company’s s regional director for Florida, where she led corporate and leisure sales teams.
“After relocating from San Francisco, California, Elizabeth was instrumental in establishing the brand presence in Florida and developing the business and operations, including several acquisitions,” Cruise Planners shared.
Lara has also held positions at AAA Northern California in sales management, process development and training and group operations departments.
Additionally, Lara worked at American Express Travel as a travel counselor for Gold cardmembers for four years.
