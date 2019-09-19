Cruise Planners Offers Customizable Websites for Advisors
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Janeen Christoff September 19, 2019
In the digital era, the better your tech, the better your business. These days, travel agents rely on technology to build itineraries, make bookings and more, and now that everything is virtual, a travel agent’s website is their window to the world.
For travel agents with Cruise Planners, tech options got an upgrade. The company recently launched new, customizable websites for its travel advisor network.
"We know travelers are researching their vacations online, but ultimately booking through a trusted travel advisor," said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. "Our continuous reinvestment into our marketing and technology programs is what sets Cruise Planners apart. Our new websites help inspire a client’s vacation decision and our experienced travel advisors make their vacation dreams a reality."
There are three different visual treatments, each with unique content from which travel advisors can choose.
Travel agents operating multiple websites now have different themes available to suit their niches: contemporary, land travel and premium/luxury.
The contemporary theme encompasses all types of travel, including value, premium and luxury brands. Those looking to highlight land travel can now choose a theme that highlights escorted tours and all-inclusive resorts. A third option is focused on premium and luxury travel experiences.
Rodney George, a Cruise Planners franchise owner in Naples, Florida, appreciates the new options.
"The themed websites were worth the wait," said George. "The luxury option, with its stunning photos and video gallery, speaks of the beauty of the world and inspires my clients to go out and explore new destinations."
The new sites are modern, responsive and faster and feature new "Inspire Me" and "Where to Next" sections.
The new websites also provide a more interactive experience for clients, too. Dramatic travel imagery, a prominent video gallery, special offers and an easy-to-navigate cruise search, brings travel to their fingertips.
Clients can also "favorite" the types of travel that spark their interest, and travel advisors can follow up directly based on their input, making it easier to deliver the ideal vacation to travelers or use personal insight for future marketing initiatives.
"My new website beautifully showcases the amazing vacations that I can expertly plan for my clients," said Michael Consoli, a Cruise Planners franchise owner based in Roswell, Georgia. "It’s an extension of the trusted Cruise Planners brand and shows the value-added benefits that I can provide."
Consoli also loves the new optimized capabilities.
"I love that I can customize it with my franchise information, specialties and promote my special groups,” he said. "The option to easily choose from three different website options is fantastic and allows me to provide a more unique, custom experience for my clients."
