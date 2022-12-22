Cruise Planners Receives Celebrity Cruises' Coveted 'Chairman’s Award'
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Noreen Kompanik December 22, 2022
Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network ended its year with stellar travel sales and the highest recognition from a travel supplier, receiving the distinguished “Chairman’s Award” from Celebrity Cruises.
“It has been a truly collaborative effort between the team at Celebrity, our dedicated network of advisors, and our marketing, technology and business development teams to achieve this level of success and make the 'ASCENT' to the Chairman’s Award and we are so proud of this accomplishment,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, in a statement.
“The future is ‘BEYOND’ bright and we are excited for our franchisees to be at the 'APEX' of the industry and continue to share with their clients the unrivaled, modern-luxury experience that Celebrity is known for.”
Cruise Planners advisors have leveraged the high demand for travel and managed the large volume of client requests due to its commitment to innovation and technology. At its 2022 convention, the company unveiled new, patent-pending proprietary tools that include LivePlanner, Amenity Tracker and Trip Summary 2.0 in an effort to help travel advisors work efficiently and provide visual and consultative vacation presentation tools for their clients.
“The Celebrity brand is living up to its mantra of ‘making the comeback stronger than the setback’ thanks to the never-ending passion and hard work of our amazing travel agency partners and travel advisors,” added Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president-sales, The Americas, for Celebrity Cruises. “Together we’ve built incredible momentum and we couldn’t be more excited for all that the new year holds, especially as we prepare to launch yet another stunning resort-at-sea Edge Series ship, Celebrity Ascent. On behalf of the entire Celebrity Cruises team, I extend our heartfelt thanks to our travel advisor community and send best wishes for an amazing year in 2023.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Cruise Planners
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS