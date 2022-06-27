Cruise Planners “Taste of Green” Discovery Day Returns
Cruise Planners announced that its “Taste of Green” event will return after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus.
The event gives potential franchisees the chance to familiarize themselves with the company and what Cruise Planners has to offer. Attendees have the chance to meet with the marketing and technology teams, learn about the proprietary software and tools and have an intimate Q&A session with the executive leadership team.
The event takes place at Cruise Planners Home Office in Coral Springs, Florida.
“What I love about “Taste of Green” is the chance it gives our prospects to meet the people who will help build their business and make it thrive,” said Michelle Fee, CEO & Co-founder of Cruise Planners. “We love the opportunity to showcase our turn-key marketing programs, technology innovations and company culture-- what we like to call ‘Cruisitude’.”
This year's event takes place on July 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a tour of the company’s Home Office, a complimentary lunch, presentations from various business development departments and a Q&A session hosted by Michelle Fee, CEO & Founder; Theresa Scalzitti, Chief Sales Officer; Scott Koepf, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning, and Brian Shultz, Chief Information Officer.
Cruise Planners noted that the last “Taste of Green” event was held in early 2020 and has been the deciding factor for many franchisees to move forward with joining the company.
Registration is open but space is limited. Cruise Planners offers a $250 travel credit for those visiting from outside of Florida if they purchase a franchise within two weeks of attending the event.
