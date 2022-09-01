Last updated: 10:46 AM ET, Thu September 01 2022

Cruise Planners to Join Signature Travel Network

Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Donald Wood September 01, 2022

Two travel advisors taking an online course. (photo via JohnnyGreig / getty images)

Cruise Planners announced they would join the Signature Travel Network effective September 29.

The Travel Agency franchise network was previously affiliated with American Express’s Travel Representative program for 18 years, which was set to end in December. Signature focuses heavily on industry-leading technology, marketing and training programs that Cruise Planners will be able to leverage to augment their offerings.

The decision to join Signature came down to shared values that Cruise Planners believes will enhance the travel experience for clients of their 2500-strong home-based travel agent network.

“This is welcome news and we feel strongly that this is the right direction for our company,” Cruise Planners CEO Michelle Fee said. “Signature’s programs are impressive and we felt the essence of the pillars we hold ourselves to are reflected in their company as well.”

“There are many complementary programs that Signature offers that will elevate the Cruise Planners brand and give advisors an extra edge to propel their business,” Fee continued.

Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network. In July, the company unveiled an automated SMS texting program that allows travel advisors to send various marketing communications and travel updates to their customers via text message.

Earlier this month, Cruise Planners Chief Operating Officer and Co-Partner Vicky Garcia passed away following a long illness, the company said. Garcia was one of the most well-known and influential figures in all of travel and admired for her persistence and forward-thinking.

