Dream Vacations/CruiseOne To Offer Associate Recruitment Program for Franchisees

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne
From left to right: Debbie Fiorino, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Vacations/CruiseOne; Drew Daly, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Dream Vacations/CruiseOne and Alicia Linden, Director of Marketing for Dream Vacations/CruiseOne. (photo via Reeves Watson Photography)

World Travel Holdings, of which Dream Vacations and CruiseOne are a part, has announced that its new Associate Recruitment Program will launch in January 2022, allowing franchisees to expand their teams without worrying about actively recruiting.

The Associate Recruitment Program, called the Dream Vacations Advisor, offers independent contractors the ability to join an already established host agency, receive a mentor in their host agency franchise owner and enjoy membership within World Travel Holdings.

Additionally, franchise owners will no longer have to search and actively recruit travel advisors when they feel the need to expand their agencies. They’ll be able to pick and hire talented and experienced independent advisors right through the Dream Vacations Advisor.

“Many of our travel agency franchise owners have expressed to us that they want to expand their business, diversify their offerings and grow their agency footprint by adding associates, yet they do not have the time or resources to invest in recruiting,” said Debbie Fiorino, chief operating officer of Dream Vacations/CruiseOne.

“The Associate Recruitment Program is just another example of how we listen to feedback from our network and take action by launching meaningful initiatives that enhance our franchise system and positively impact our franchisees’ bottom line. Our focus has always been investing in our franchise owners so they can operate their business more efficiently and focus on selling dream vacations. Our goal is not to have the largest travel agency franchise system, but rather to have the most successful travel agency franchises. We believe that embracing this hybrid model is the future for significant individual agency growth,” continued Fiorino.

For more information, please click here.

