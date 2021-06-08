Ensemble Announces Three New Preferred Partners
WHY IT RATES: As travel begins its return, Ensemble offers more options to advisors. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Coinciding with border reopenings and optimism for the restart of travel, Ensemble Travel Group has announced three new preferred partners including Southwest Adventure Tours, Adventure Canada and KOMPAS.
A destination management company and tour operator providing individual and group tours focused on scenic, photography and adventure trips in the Southwest region of the U.S., Southwest Adventure Tours offers multi-day tours and day tours from Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and other local areas adjacent to the national parks.
Adventure Canada specializes in both land tours and small ship expeditions and is aimed at transforming the way travelers (travelers for US version) see the world through its nature and culture tours. Destinations include some of the world’s most beautiful and “off the map” locations, such as Antarctica, the Arctic, Atlantic Canada, South and Central America and parts of Europe.
As part of Ensemble’s On Location partners, KOMPAS Nordic specializes in travel to Scandinavia, the Baltics, Balkans and Eastern Europe including popular destinations such as Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and Sweden as well as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Austria, Hungary, The Czech Republic and Poland. In addition to land tours and experiences, KOMPAS also offers small ship Adriatic cruises to popular destinations and ports in Croatia and Italy.
“We are always pleased to be able to welcome new preferred partners whose areas of interest and offerings meet the needs and interests of our members and their clients respectively,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. “These new suppliers also reflect both the continued demand for and interest in domestic travel as well as the much-anticipated interest in international travel including more off the grid adventure destinations for 2022 and beyond.”
Earlier this year, Ensemble also announced new partnerships with Atlas Ocean Voyages, the new luxe-adventure cruise brand, and Collette. In preparation for the resumption of travel, Ensemble has continued its Restart Sessions Video Series focusing on helping members restart and recover their businesses with topics including the restart of cruising, travel to Europe, sustainable and responsible travel and destination weddings and honeymoons.
SOURCE: Ensemble Travel Group press release.
