Last updated: 11:40 AM ET, Tue October 27 2020

Ensemble Opens Registration for ONEnsemble Virtual Conference

Host Agency & Consortia Ensemble Travel Group Claudette Covey October 27, 2020

Woman working from the computer
PHOTO: Travel advisors can access the conference virtually. (photo via Prostock-Studio/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Ensemble Travel Group opened registration for ONEnsemble, its virtual conference slated for Nov. 17-19.

“This year’s conference will be both an opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced over the past several months as a result of the unprecedented impact COVID-19 has had on our industry, but will also look forward to restarting travel and our businesses as we look to recovery and reinvention,” said, Ensemble Travel Group CEO David Harris.

ADVERTISING
Vernice
PHOTO: Ensemble conference keynote speaker will be Vernice "FlyGril" Armour, the first female U.S. combat pilot. (photo via Ensemble Travel Group)

Keynote speaker for the conference is Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, the first black female combat pilot in the U.S.

MORE Host Agency & Consortia
Travel Leader Network advisors on a Dubai fam trip

Travel Leaders Unveils 'Insider' FAM Trips

The silhouette of a passenger plane flying in sunset. (Photo via manop1984 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Travel Leaders Executives See Positive Signs for Recovery

Note taking by laptop

Cruise Planners Partners With Marino Campus to Offer...

Live sessions include Ready, Set Sail, with executives from Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and AmaWaterways, who will discuss strategies designed to jumpstart the cruise industry; Sustainable Tourism and the Future of Travel; and The Power of Partnerships: Is It Time To Rethink the Commission Model?

Travel Channel host and travel writer Oneika Raymond will host The New Travel Journey a “session on how virtually every type of travel experience will change and what advisors should consider and know before booking travel for their clients,” Ensemble said.

The conference will also include opening, welcome and closing receptions with appearances from individuals appearing on America’s Got Talent; Insights from the C-Suite, featuring travel industry CEOs; Tabletop Networking supplier meetings; a Virtual Trade Show Booth; and 30 Breakout Learning Sessions.

Registration fee for the conference is $49 per person. Ensemble Expert Certified travel advisors can take advantage of a $20 discount code.

For more information on Ensemble Travel Group

For more Host Agency & Consortia News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Travel Leader Network advisors on a Dubai fam trip

Travel Leaders Unveils 'Insider' FAM Trips

Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Executives See Positive Signs for Recovery

Cruise Planners Partners With Marino Campus to Offer Student Internships

Avoya Debuts New Tool to Help Travel Advisors Connect With Past Clients

Cruise Planners Announces Virtually Yours Forum

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS