Ensemble Opens Registration for ONEnsemble Virtual Conference
Host Agency & Consortia Ensemble Travel Group Claudette Covey October 27, 2020
Ensemble Travel Group opened registration for ONEnsemble, its virtual conference slated for Nov. 17-19.
“This year’s conference will be both an opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced over the past several months as a result of the unprecedented impact COVID-19 has had on our industry, but will also look forward to restarting travel and our businesses as we look to recovery and reinvention,” said, Ensemble Travel Group CEO David Harris.
Keynote speaker for the conference is Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, the first black female combat pilot in the U.S.
Live sessions include Ready, Set Sail, with executives from Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and AmaWaterways, who will discuss strategies designed to jumpstart the cruise industry; Sustainable Tourism and the Future of Travel; and The Power of Partnerships: Is It Time To Rethink the Commission Model?
Travel Channel host and travel writer Oneika Raymond will host The New Travel Journey a “session on how virtually every type of travel experience will change and what advisors should consider and know before booking travel for their clients,” Ensemble said.
The conference will also include opening, welcome and closing receptions with appearances from individuals appearing on America’s Got Talent; Insights from the C-Suite, featuring travel industry CEOs; Tabletop Networking supplier meetings; a Virtual Trade Show Booth; and 30 Breakout Learning Sessions.
Registration fee for the conference is $49 per person. Ensemble Expert Certified travel advisors can take advantage of a $20 discount code.
For more information on Ensemble Travel Group
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS