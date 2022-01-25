Ensemble Travel Group Announces Data Monetization Center
Host Agency & Consortia Ensemble Travel Group Janeen Christoff January 25, 2022
Ensemble Travel Group continues to provide new technology to travel advisors that enables them to optimize sales and better understand booking patterns.
Along those lines, Ensemble has announced the launch of its Data Monetization Center (DMC).
The DMC will allow Ensemble to see industry trend lines early and ensure that members can take full advantage of that information.
“In today’s fast paced digital world, understanding data and how it can inform decisions about all aspects of your business from sales and marketing to operations and accounting is critical and becoming more relevant every day,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. “We are excited to introduce the Data Monetization Center as we are confident it will be a gamechanger for Ensemble as it allows us to make informed decisions based on real-time information to help us achieve the overall goals of increasing member sales and commissions and, ultimately, making our member businesses more profitable."
This real-time analytics will give advisors an edge.
“Previously, we only had the ability to look at business trends in the past,” said Kim Mendes, IT Director, Information Services at Ensemble Travel Group. “And, while that may be good for reconciliation, it didn’t allow us to effectively adapt and make decisions based on current market needs. Now, we can consolidate, analyze, and transform data into actionable insights in real-time.”
The data that Ensemble collects can be filtered in several categories, including preferred and nonpreferred suppliers, type of travel, destination locations, and can be compared to goals and targets.
The data can also be used to highlight areas of opportunity for higher commissions, and agency owners can see their own personal data as well as anonymized data sets from participating agencies. Data privacy is also a top priority with all data secured and partitioned.
“When you boil it down to why daily transactional data is important," Mendes added, "it allows us to go from being reflective on the past to predictive based on current conditions to being prescriptive to plan for the future."
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more information on Ensemble Travel Group, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS