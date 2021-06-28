Ensemble Travel Group Launches OneConnect
Janeen Christoff June 28, 2021
Ensemble Travel Group has introduced a new integrated booking platform, OneConnect.
The new system integrates three booking platforms into one and provides advisors with the ability to access their reservations across all sales channels with one login. OneConnect also includes access to GDS and supplier reservations.
Ensemble noted that one of the biggest benefits is that the new platform provides the ability to incorporate members’ existing technology and content along with Ensemble’s supplier network and promotion in a customized and flexible platform.
“The launch of OneConnect reflects the ongoing commitment of our Product Development and Technology Solutions team to develop products that our members want and need. This includes access to a singular platform that can be customized and adapted to their specific needs instead of having a one-size-fits-all approach that has been the industry standard,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. “As a consortium, one of our objectives is to be able to embed ourselves into our members’ businesses to help them grow as well as to create efficiencies across all areas. We are also very mindful that many of our members have made tremendous investments into technology themselves and we wanted to ensure that any new platform has the ability to be customized to support and complement their existing technology instead of requiring them to adapt to a generic system that doesn’t best meet their individual needs.”
Other highlights of OneConnect include:
—Flexible plug and play supplier content
—One-stop-shop and training across all verticals, including hotel, air, cruise, and insurance
—Ability to view or transfer bookings between advisors and manage reservations regardless of channel booked
—Options to customize each member’s platform according to their own program and individualized needs
—Creation of custom product, dynamic pricing, and packages
—Simple and consumer-friendly search tools allowing travelers to book or request quotes
Bedsonline is another integrated feature that is included in OneConnect, providing access to an extensive portfolio of over 180,000 hotels, 25,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities in 185 destination countries worldwide, guaranteeing high availability, competitive prices and unique offers.
“Designing a technology program that includes flexible products for our diverse membership has been a priority for Ensemble, and we are really excited to have had such strong engagement so quickly,” said Helen Enriquez, vice president, product development and technology solutions for Ensemble. “We have already surpassed the anticipated number of members adopting the new platform and expect that growth to continue as we formally launch.”
Ensemble members have three cost-effective plans based on their individual needs, including a basic, pay-as-you-go option, a business plan with customizable features and a full-access plan.
