Explora Journeys Joins Virtuoso as First Preview Cruise Line

Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff August 05, 2021

MSC Group's new luxury brand will debut in 2023 with the Explora I. (Rendering via MSC Group)

Explora Journeys joins Virtuoso’s portfolio of travel partners. The cruise line will launch the first of four new ships in 2023 and is the first cruise line to be invited to join Virtuoso’s Preview program.

“We are excited to name Explora Journeys as our first Preview cruise line,” said Matthew D. Upchurch, chairman and CEO of Virtuoso. “What Explora is doing in terms of responsible tourism aligns with our own ethos of travel as a force for good. And, coming out of the gate with such an innovative compensation model shows their strong support of travel advisors. Welcoming Explora into the Virtuoso network prior to their first ship launching is a testament to our faith in this company, their leadership, and their product.”

As part of Preview, Explora Journeys receives guidance from Virtuoso advisors as well as a head start on bookings.

“We are immensely honored and excited about the opportunity to partner with Virtuoso, which is a testament to our commercial strategy,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys. “Building a brand that will redefine the cruise experience has been a long-held dream of our Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, his wife Alexa and the Aponte family and, I am truly honored the family asked me to build and lead this new luxury travel brand. Through a significant investment in research, including luxury roundtables, surveys and focus groups, we have created a customer-centric brand that will exceed the expectations of discerning luxury travelers looking for sustainable and responsible travel. We therefore feel very privileged to be starting our journey with Virtuoso, and on behalf of the entire Explora Journeys team, we look forward to a mutually beneficial and respected strategic partnership for the long term.”

Explora Journeys offers authentic connections for its guests, but the cruise line is also taking a sustainable approach, utilizing the latest in environmental-supporting technologies and building in capabilities to upgrade in the future. Cruises are all-inclusive, and inaugural voyages call in ports such as Saint Tropez, France and Reykjavik, Iceland, and hidden gems such as Kastellorizo, a Greek island; Bozcaada, a Turkish island; and the Lofoten Islands, in the Norwegian Sea above the Arctic Circle.

“We are totally committed to our partnership with Virtuoso. The travel advisor community has been at the core of everything we do, and they remain a vital part of our future,” said Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer of Explora Journeys. “Our relationship with Virtuoso is based on long-held respect and commitment, and our new partnership provides all global Virtuoso member agencies with a compelling new brand, stunning ships and guest experience designed with purpose, and a portfolio of commercial policies to ensure doing business with us is joyful. We are so looking forward to engaging proactively with Virtuoso members for many years to come.”

Janeen Christoff
