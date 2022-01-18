Last updated: 07:52 PM ET, Tue January 18 2022

Host Agency Reviews Announces Second Annual Host Week

Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff January 18, 2022

Virtual conference, tradeshow, zoom call (photo courtesy filadendron/E+/Getty Images)

The second annual Host Week event is coming up. Host Agency Reviews (HAR) is celebrating travel advisors with a virtual event, Host Week 2022, January 23-29, 2022.

The weeklong event celebrates hosted travel advisors and the industry that supports them. The goal is to come together and offer concrete support for continued growth of the travel industry.

This year, HAR has enhanced its programming to offer free workshops for industry professionals as well as expanded giveaways and discounts.

The full schedule will include:

—Exclusive travel agent deals from industry partners

—Daily keynote speeches from industry leaders

—Host agency interviews to help familiarize advisors with hosts’ company culture

—Think Tank workshops from industry experts with follow-up breakout sessions

—Inspiring supplier and consortia testimonials on the importance of the hosted advisor segment

—An announcement of HAR’s annual Luminary awards, which recognizes the best host agencies of 2022.

“This year, we’re thrilled to offer advisors of all levels quality content that will help up their agency’s game. Our goal is to make sure advisors are both inspired and empowered to grow their business," said Host Agency Reviews’ founder Steph Lee.

A variety of speakers include Lee as well as Mark Meader, ASTA, SVP Industry Affairs and Education; Sandra McLemore, President, Travel Marketing and Media; Vicki Freed SVP, Sales, Trade Support & Service, and Anthony Meloro, Director, Business Development Support & Host Travel Partner Relations with Royal Caribbean International; and Shannon Stowell, President, Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA).

The event is free and available on a drop-in basis. Registration is open online.

