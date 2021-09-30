Host Agency Reviews Launches Review Integrity Initiative
Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff September 30, 2021
There is nothing wrong with posting critical reviews, but inaccurately discrediting companies and interfering with site operations is not tolerated by Host Agency Reviews (HAR).
The company has launched the Review Integrity Initiative in order to find and eliminate reviews that are not accurate.
HAR has hired a security consultant and collaborated with companies listed on the site in a roundtable discussion to steer the changes outlined in HAR’s Review Integrity Initiative.
The initiative includes verified advisor badges on reviewer profiles and also requires users to provide proof of affiliation before posting a negative review. The initiative also adds a label to reviews that are more than two years old to indicate to readers that information in the review may no longer be accurate.
“HAR’s recent Review Integrity Initiative stems from our HAR’s core values, providing clear and transparent industry information. These site enhancements also ensure we will continue to offer advisors the best tools possible to research travel companies as they build and grow their travel businesses," said HAR founder Stephanie Lee.
The new policies developed through the initiative are currently live on the HAR website, and the rules have been incorporated into HAR’s site etiquette and rules.
