Lindsey Pearlman Leaves Ensemble
Host Agency & Consortia Ensemble Travel Group Janeen Christoff June 20, 2019
Ensemble Travel Group’s CEO David Harris has announced the departure of co-president Lindsey Pearlman.
Pearlman was appointed to the role of co-president in 2011 after serving as executive vice president and general manager of Ensemble Canada. Before joining Ensemble, Pearlman worked at American Express and General Electric. He has also served on a number of advisory boards, including Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
Harris and the Ensemble board of directors thanked Pearlman in a statement.
Ensemble president Libbie Rice will handle all management responsibilities and running the global operations for Ensemble Travel Group going forward.
