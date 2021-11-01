MAST Welcomes Back In-Person Meetings This Fall
Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff November 01, 2021
MAST travel advisors are back to in-person meetings. Two major gatherings are back to regular live events. The Owners Summit and the top producer's awards trip both took place in person now that the pandemic is beginning to wane.
The MAST Owners Summit was held on September 28, 2021, near O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Seventy-four agency owners attended the in-person meeting, and 54 people were in the virtual meeting.
The agenda included programming that is of the utmost importance during these trying times such as “Surviving the Pandemic: How are We Doing,” and “The Importance of Travel Advisors: Talking Points, Consumer Sentiment & Analysis” which focused on 15 new reasons to use a travel advisor and consumer research conducted by MMGY Global Research, Atmosphere Research Group and nationally recognized media publications.
There was also discussion on “Liability & Legal Implications” that included customer liability waivers, what customers need to know about the terms and conditions of their trip purchase and more.
“Using MAST’s Programs: Let’s do the Math” and “Have Supplier Relationships Changed: Working with MAST’s Preferred Suppliers” both featured member panels.
MAST's annual All-Star trip, which was postponed for 2020, also took place in person in 2021. The event, held at the TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, welcomed more than 40 members hosted by Pleasant Holidays and Palladium Hotel Group.
The trip featured a white night at Planet Hollywood Costa Mujeres, a catamaran snorkel and sail cruise to Isla Mujeres, a golf cart adventure and beach club stop on the island and the CHIC Cabaret dinner show at the Grand Palladium next door to TRS Coral Hotel.
Members also took part in the Member Business Meeting during the trip. Members were educated on six of the newest programs available to help members recover from the pandemic. There was also a breakout meeting where members discussed a common cruise booking platform and a common CRM MAST is developing.
MAST will also host MAST Sales Sensation at Drury Lane Theatre and Conference Center in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, on November 16, 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more information on United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS