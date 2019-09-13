Nexion Travel Group Announces 2020 Educational Opportunities
Nexion Travel Group has announced its slate of educational offerings for members in 2020. The year will see a variety of tested educational events from Nexion Travel Group, offering opportunities for new and experienced travel advisors, as well as those selling various travel niches.
The Fundamentals track covers information travel advisors need to know to be a success and to work well with Nexion Travel Group. In 2020, the Fundamentals being offered are:
— Boot Camp – This course, to be held in February and July 2020 in Irving, TX, takes a deep dive into the tools, programs, and support Nexion Travel Group offers. Boot Camp is appropriate for travel advisors new to Nexion Travel Group, no matter their level of experience in the industry.
— Essentials – Offered in March, June, October and December 2020, Essentials is a five-day course for those new to the travel industry. Covering the Boot Camp topics of Nexion Travel Group tools, Essentials also teaches skills to run a successful travel agency, including operations, marketing, selling skills and more.
— Regionals – In 2020, Nexion Travel Group will offer eight chances for members to meet with executives and supplier partners in their own areas. Travel advisor members in Anaheim, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Newark, Orlando and Washington, D.C. are invited for a day of learning and networking.
Nexion Travel Group is also bringing back its highly-regarded and awarded specialty courses. All members who attend a specialty course are eligible to receive ongoing coaching from one of the host agency’s business coaches.
— Group Sales Summit – This specialty summit brings together supplier partners and experts in group travel to teach members how to expand their business with more group sales, whether cruise, land, tour or air. The Group Sales Summit will be held in April 2020 at a location to be determined.
— Corporate CoNexions – This perennially popular event is back again in June 2020 in San Francisco. Focused on the corporate travel advisor, with classes and activities tailored exclusively to that segment, Corporate CoNexions serves the needs of travel advisors in this niche.
— Marketing Symposium – Now in its third year, the Marketing Symposium gives attendees access to a wide variety of subject matter experts from numerous marketing disciplines. By the end of the seminar, attendees will have developed their own business marketing plan. This event will be held July 2020 in Minneapolis.
— Luxury Sales Summit – Exclusively for luxury travel specialists, this education event delves into how to increase luxury sales and improve leads. The Luxury Sales Summit will be held in New Orleans in November 2020.
— Leap into Luxury – This “Luxury 101” course gives the newer or new-to-luxury travel advisor the skills to confidently begin to sell luxury travel. Leap into Luxury will take place in November 2020 in Chicago.
Nexion Travel Group is continuing the Supplier Experience Day event that debuted in 2019. Hosted at the headquarters of a Nexion Travel Group supplier partner, the event allows a small group of members to go in-depth on the supplier’s offerings and programs and meet with executives of the brand. Business Development and Education staff members from Nexion Travel Group will be on hand to do a hands-on application training to show attendees how they can promote the supplier’s product through myNexion.
“We are looking forward to an exceptional year helping our members improve their skills through education,” said Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group. “The array of programs we offer means that there truly is something for everyone and we encourage all our members to make an effort to expand their horizons and deepen their travel knowledge with a Nexion Travel Group educational event in 2020.”
All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as a professional business owner, backed by Nexion Travel Group’s many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email sales@nexion.com.
For more information, visit Nexion.com.
SOURCE: Nexion Travel Group press release.
