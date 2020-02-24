Last updated: 01:46 PM ET, Mon February 24 2020

Oasis Travel Network Inducted Into ALGV Elite 500 Club

Host Agency & Consortia Oasis Travel Network February 24, 2020

Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
PHOTO: Oasis continues to be a part of ALGV's elite group. (photo courtesy Jirsak/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

WHY IT RATES: Oasis Travel Network’s participation in the Elite 500 Club Program is a testament to its ability to provide customers with exceptional service and expertise. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Oasis Travel Network announced its induction into Apple Leisure Group Vacations’ (ALGV) 2020 Elite 500 Club Program, which recognizes the top supporters and producers of ALGV brands, including Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and United Vacations.

You May Also Like

Oasis Travel Network conference, Lake Las Vegas Oasis Travel Network Celebrates Decade of Success Host Agency & Consortia

Young couple shaking hands with a female agent Why Millennials Increasingly Choose Travel Agents Over... Travel Agent

Young couple at a travel agency office, travel agent, travel advisor Agent OASIS Travel Agent

Old San Juan Puerto Rico historic district Travel Experts Offer Alternate Destinations for Cuba... Travel Agent

Man on his laptop computer Oasis Travel Network Launches New 'SmartMail'... Host Agency & Consortia

This honor comes on the heels of the host agency’s 10th annual conference, where it celebrated a decade of success in the industry, making a precedent for a successful 2020

“We are honored to receive this special award from Apple Leisure Group Vacations for the 6th consecutive year,” said Kelly Bergin, president of Oasis Travel Network. “The supplier relationships that we have built allow us to offer a unique suite of products to our agents, which sets us apart from other host agencies, and we look forward to continued success with ALGV in 2020 and beyond.”

As an expert in the extensive offerings of Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and United Vacations, Oasis Travel Network has access to the best values at top hotels and resorts across the U.S., Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean. The host agency also has access to the latest industry technology, allowing its agents to customize and personalize vacations based on the preferences of their clients, creating a truly unique and meaningful experience.

Oasis Travel Network’s induction into the Elite 500 Club Program serves as a testament to its ability to provide customers with exceptional service and expertise throughout their vacation experience.

“Travel agencies and professionals in the 500 Club have experienced the world’s best destinations and resorts and are ready to share that knowledge, booking one-of-a-kind vacations for their clients. These expert agents have proven that they deliver outstanding value and exceed their clients’ expectations. Their experience and ability to effectively work with clients to make vacation dreams a reality make them assets to the travel industry and their local communities,” said Jacki Marks, executive vice president, trade sales and engagement, vacations for Apple Leisure Group.

For more information on Oasis Travel Network, United States

For more Host Agency & Consortia News

booking hotel travel traveler search business reservation

Survey Reveals Few Coronavirus Cancellations Beyond Asia

Travel Leaders Group

Avoya Wins Gold at 2020 Travvy Awards

Avoya Travel's Brand-New Innovation Center Opens in San Diego

TTAND Named NCL Host Partner of the Year

CCRA and Ensemble Announce Strategic Alliance

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS