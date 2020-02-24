Oasis Travel Network Inducted Into ALGV Elite 500 Club
Host Agency & Consortia Oasis Travel Network February 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Oasis Travel Network’s participation in the Elite 500 Club Program is a testament to its ability to provide customers with exceptional service and expertise. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Oasis Travel Network announced its induction into Apple Leisure Group Vacations’ (ALGV) 2020 Elite 500 Club Program, which recognizes the top supporters and producers of ALGV brands, including Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and United Vacations.
This honor comes on the heels of the host agency’s 10th annual conference, where it celebrated a decade of success in the industry, making a precedent for a successful 2020
“We are honored to receive this special award from Apple Leisure Group Vacations for the 6th consecutive year,” said Kelly Bergin, president of Oasis Travel Network. “The supplier relationships that we have built allow us to offer a unique suite of products to our agents, which sets us apart from other host agencies, and we look forward to continued success with ALGV in 2020 and beyond.”
As an expert in the extensive offerings of Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and United Vacations, Oasis Travel Network has access to the best values at top hotels and resorts across the U.S., Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean. The host agency also has access to the latest industry technology, allowing its agents to customize and personalize vacations based on the preferences of their clients, creating a truly unique and meaningful experience.
Oasis Travel Network’s induction into the Elite 500 Club Program serves as a testament to its ability to provide customers with exceptional service and expertise throughout their vacation experience.
“Travel agencies and professionals in the 500 Club have experienced the world’s best destinations and resorts and are ready to share that knowledge, booking one-of-a-kind vacations for their clients. These expert agents have proven that they deliver outstanding value and exceed their clients’ expectations. Their experience and ability to effectively work with clients to make vacation dreams a reality make them assets to the travel industry and their local communities,” said Jacki Marks, executive vice president, trade sales and engagement, vacations for Apple Leisure Group.
For more information on Oasis Travel Network, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS