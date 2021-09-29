Oasis Travel Network Launches Free Membership Plan
September 29, 2021
OASIS Travel Network is offering a free membership plan for qualified travel advisors in order to help them bounce back after more than a year of struggling through the pandemic.
The plan includes a generous commission split on upfront commissions received from OTN’s supplier partners as well as other valuable tools, including access to Signature Travel Network benefits and preferred suppliers, a hotel program with guest amenities, a commissionable air program and a concierge desk with 24/7 service.
“As the pandemic sidelined so many professional advisors, we decided it was time to offer a program that gets them back to work in a profession they love—at no cost,” said Lee Smolinski, Chairman and CEO of OASIS Travel Network. “Qualified advisors will pay nothing to join; No initiation fees, no monthly fees, no annual fees. No fees, period.”
Additionally, OASIS recognized the sales achievements of members and announced a new perk for 2022—members will be able to use points to offset OTN fees for plan upgrades, custom websites, CRM tools and other extras.
There is also one day left to take advantage of the host agency's free Royal Caribbean cruise offering.
