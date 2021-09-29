One-on-One With Cruise Planners' Scott Koepf
It can be argued that very few people know more about the inner workings of the retail side of the travel industry than Cruise Planners’ senior vice president of strategic partnerships, Scott Koepf, and he was recently honored for his knowledge, expertise and willingness to go the extra mile to help travel advisors build success at every step of their careers.
Koepf's latest accolade is a Lifetime Achievement Award from Cruise Lines International Association, inducting him into the CLIA Hall of Fame.
“Scott’s positive reputation extends from the C-suite of major travel suppliers to new-to-the-industry travel advisors–he goes out of his way to make everyone feel valuable,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, regarding the honor.
TravelPulse caught up with Koepf one-on-one to ask how he feels about the award, his career in travel and where he sees the industry going.
"It was a very fun night and a very special honor to have received that," said Koepf. "When it hits you, maybe your entire life doesn't flash before your eyes but certainly your career life does. It kind of makes me scratch my head and say 'wow almost 40 years in this business. That's a long time.' It's fun to think back on where I've come from. Obviously, the industry is very different. Especially the cruise industry."
Koepf noted the extraordinary evolution that he has witnessed and the transformation of the retail side of the travel industry.
"It is constantly evolving and constantly changing," he said. "That is probably why most of us stick around—because it is always fascinating to see what's next."
Koepf also shared how he keeps abreast of what is next for the industry.
"It is a few things. When I go to events, I always try to sit in on not just the general session but some of the workshops," said Koepf. "There are a few executives who do, and they have more of a connection to the retail side of the industry because they actually take the time to hear what is being taught or being said at the advisor level."
Koepf definitely sees the value of in-person events and believes there will be a strong comeback.
"I always love in-person events and I still think there is something different and more valuable when you can see somebody's eyes and you feel the vibe and the energy of the room and can feel what is resonating and what isn't," he said. "Even though Zoom is a wonderful new technology, there is nothing quite like it."
After Covid, there is a whole new value equation when it comes to live events.
"You never miss your water until the well is dry. For those of us used to going to live events, those have been part of our lives so when they disappear, the value increases," he said. "When you are back there is a whole new appreciation for in-person meetings. There is a whole other level of heightened excitement."
At the moment, Koepf noted the delicate balance in the world of selling travel at the moment.
"Our primary focus has been trying to just have the right approach of communication to get us through what is the roughest time in the history of travel," he said.
Cruise Planners tried to keep travel advisors positive, Koepf noted. Advisors are going through a rough time doing too many things with cancellations and rebooking, things that don't make them any money.
"You really see what people are made of in adverse circumstances," he said.
TravelPulse also asked Koepf to use his crystal ball and share where he thinks the industry is going now and whether or not it will snap back to normal or come back better and more sustainable after the pause.
"I think it is going to be transitional," he said. "It won't be something that just immediately switches at some point."
Koepf pointed out that there will be extremes on both sides. Some people or destinations may not want any tourism, but others may say that their businesses and livelihoods depend on each and every tourist.
"In every scenario, you have to come up with a compromise that says 'this is what is workable and sustainable' and that is not an easy thing to figure out," he said. "I think there will be continuing steps. I don't think that Covid or the pause in business necessarily changed it, but it may speed it up in a few cases, but in others, it is just going to be an ongoing process. Every destination, every cruise line is going to have to figure this out."
Koepf noted that this is where 40 years of watching the industry change can provide perspective on how far we have come.
"I think it will continue to get better," said Koepf. "It is going to be something every destination has to work with and come up with what is that balance between economic benefit while still providing a unique experience."
Where does he see the industry in the near future?
"I have to play into the cliche that we are all saying, which is that we have taken away the birthright of travel and covid affected a lot of people differently and you have an infrastructure of people who did very well," he said. "They had two years of no vacations and that is going to carry four or five years of moving forward with plans.
"This next year is the rebuilding year, and no one can predict when everything is going to come back, that is going to be a process through 2022. Beyond 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 I think are going to be spectacular years if we don't have another once-in-100-year issue that comes up again.
"As I have said for many years, there has been talk of reaching Gen-Y, Gen-Z and what not. But at the end of the day, what is driving the leisure business is the Baby Boomer age group because it has the time and the money. We probably have another 10 years where that is the driving generation for the vast majority of all travel-related purchases.
"Boomers have liked to upsell themselves and so they are going to be experiencing nicer and better and longer products. The prognosis for once we get through this next year and a half is going to be spectacular."
