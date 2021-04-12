Signature Begins 26-Stop Epic Road Show
Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff April 12, 2021
Signature Travel Network president and CEO Alex Sharpe is hitting the road to meet with travel advisors face to face this month.
Since regional meetings had to be canceled because members couldn’t travel due to COVID-19, Sharpe decided to come to them.
During the next two months, Sharpe will meet with 185 Signature Owners—75 percent of the membership. His itinerary includes 26 stops, 22,000 air miles, 1,000 driving miles, two trains and 21 flights.
“While we are disappointed to cancel our larger regional gatherings, I am happy that vaccine distribution and COVID regulations have been relaxed sufficiently to allow me to meet in person with so many of our members in small groups,” said Sharpe. “Virtual meetings have allowed us all to stay in touch over the past year, but nothing replaces meeting in person. Signature has done the legwork to ensure all members have taken advantage of federal, state, and local relief efforts, now is the time to help fine-tune members’ plans to take advantage of what will be an incredible comeback.”
Signature owner Carey Kaspari of Global Tracks, Inc. was one of Sharpe’s first stops.
"Signature Travel Network has gone above and beyond to keep us virtually connected and educated during the pandemic, however, a face-to-face meeting is key to continued strong relationships,” said Kaspari. “Mark and I were excited to be the first stop in Denver on Alex’s epic journey. Over lunch, in a small group setting, we were able to discuss at length the concerns of each of our agencies, the outlook for the future, learn from one another and connect socially."
Sharpe noted that demand is better than expected, making a trip such as this all the more important in a time when the value of a travel advisor couldn’t be higher.
"Signature saw triple-digit growth in bookings made in February 2021 vs 2019 with luxury and premium cruise lines and luxury tour operators, confirming the huge pent-up demand for travel that we all predicted,” said Sharpe. “But this level of interest has surpassed even our most optimistic estimates. Virtual consumer events in the last weeks have generated over $60 million in sales, including $17 million from one single Regent Seven Seas Cruises event. The value of a travel advisor was never more evident to the traveling public than during COVID's lockdowns and now confusing reopenings. Our members are busy helping their customers navigate the new landscape and plan the post-lockdown trips of their dreams."
