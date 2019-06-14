Signature Launches Series of Regional Meetings and Introduces New Technology
Signature Travel Network launched a series of six regional management meetings and educational forums around the country this week.
The events will be held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale and Scottsdale, Arizona, with more than 1,000 members and hundreds of preferred partners in attendance.
This year’s theme is “Elevate,” which literally means to rise to a higher standard, position or state of being. In keeping with the mission to serve their members, Signature elevates each of their members to offer the highest level of service and a differentiated travel experience.
“The timing of our June regional events is incredibly impactful,” says Alex Sharpe, president and CEO. “Connecting with our members, sharing best practices, and providing updates on the enhancements to Signature’s technology, marketing and training programs, enables us to maximize sales and earning opportunities in 2019 as well as build upon strong booking trends for 2020 and 2021.”
Each Regional Event is divided into two meetings over the two days. During the management meeting, Signature’s executive team will gather feedback from members to shape future plans and share information about the organization’s growth, strong financial position, and strategic direction.
Designed to serve the complex needs of advisors, the educational forum is will offer a mix of inspiration and practical tips for using Signature’s innovative tools to create efficiencies and increase profitability.
Karen Yeates, executive vice president of information technologies, previewed Signature’s new advisor messaging tool powered by Kipsu and announced a new partnership with Odysseus Solutions to deliver a turnkey cruise booking engine for members.
With these two new technological advancements, advisors are able to communicate with their clients using each client’s preferred method of communication while the new Cruise Booking Engine provides members with a one-stop-shopping and booking tool for all of Signature’s preferred cruise partners through an innovative user-friendly interface.
“We are pleased to introduce a platform that enables Signature advisors to send and receive messages from multiple sources, including SMS messages, web chat and Facebook Messenger, all conveniently available in a single web-based program,” said Yeates. “This custom-developed digital solution will facilitate advisor/client communication throughout the customer journey and across all aspects of the service spectrum.”
“Our board and technology committee tasked us with finding a partner for a cruise booking engine that would allow our members to streamline training and onboarding for online cruise bookings and in particular, ease the process for hiring and training new to industry advisors,” Yeates continued. “The new cruise booking engine offers an innovative online booking solution that will improve operational efficiency and ultimately reduce overhead costs for members and the organization overall.”
“What I appreciate most about Signature’s technology solutions is the focus on serving the needs of the advisor, providing critical time-saving efficiencies, so that advisors can focus on what they do best, crafting extraordinary travel experiences tailored to each client’s unique needs.”
Ignacio Maza, executive vice president of Signature, served as both spokesperson for Crystal Cruises and presented on “What’s New and What’s Next in Asia”. Rachael Signer, Signature’s director of business development, shared the vision and opportunities created with the launch of Travel Expert Select™, a lead generation travel specialist platform with a focus on high-touch travel planning from highly vetted Signature experts.
New preferred partners to Signature were invited to participate in the Regional Educational Forum partner showcase. Avalon Waterways and Virgin Voyages are the two new cruise partners present at forums. In addition, Signature has also added 19 new Hotel & Resort partners to their collection since the start of the year.
