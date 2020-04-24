Signature Travel Network Ramps Up Support for ASTA’s Advocacy Efforts
WHY IT RATES: At a critical time for travel advisors, Signature is boosting its efforts to help ASTA push Congress and key decision-makers for relief. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Signature Travel Network has increased its commitment and financial support to the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) in the most critical time in the industry’s history, providing a key boost to ASTA’s advocacy efforts on behalf of the advisor community before Congress and key decision-makers for coronavirus relief.
The increase to Diamond-level Proud Partner status is more than just monetary support. It propels ASTA’s advocacy work on Capitol Hill forward to lobby key elected officials. It also signals to the traveling public that travel advisors are an instrumental conduit in the industry, which is necessary to save that trusted expertise in the consumer supply chain.
ASTA president and CEO Zane Kerby said, "ASTA’s advocacy, on behalf of the entire travel advisor community, has never been more critical. This additional commitment from Signature Travel Network is extraordinary and greatly appreciated. We thank Alex Sharpe, his team and the entire Signature membership for their leadership.”
Signature President and CEO Alex Sharpe believes ASTA's advocacy role is a necessary "insurance policy" – and is one of the main reasons Signature's Board of Directors decided to increase that support, saying, "We are committed to a long-term partnership with ASTA as we simply won't survive in this business without the work that ASTA does on our behalf."
This is the fifth year Signature has required its members to maintain an ASTA affiliation. ASTA leverages its unique strength as a national association before the U.S. Congress, the White House, federal agencies and all 50 state legislatures in the fight to keep the retail distribution channel strong and viable after this pandemic loosens its grip.
SOURCE: Signature Travel Network press release.
