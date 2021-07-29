Last updated: 05:32 PM ET, Thu July 29 2021

The Pandemic Piqued Travel Advisors’ Interest in Host Agencies

Host Agency & Consortia Laurie Baratti July 29, 2021

Young couple at a travel agency office, travel agent, travel advisor
Young couple at a travel agency office. (photo via RossHelen/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travel Experts, a leading luxury travel-focused host agency, believes the pandemic has prompted a surge in interest from independent travel advisors in joining a host agency. The company itself welcomed 60 new affiliates over the past year, whose foremost reasons for joining were mostly higher earnings potential and access to support staff.

"We at Travel Experts do not actively solicit advisors to become affiliates, but have been fortunate to have been on the receiving end of the process," said Susan Ferrell, Founder and CEO of Travel Experts. "We have been around since 1989 and have long established our host agency among the leaders in the field, and welcome new affiliates that will complement our luxury brand under the banner of Travel Experts."

Like everyone else, the Travel Experts’ executive team felt the calamitous impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the entire travel industry, as it rippled through every segment at all levels. Of its many devastating repercussions inflicted on the travel sector, the pandemic’s effects were perhaps felt most keenly by travel advisors. When business dried up, many independent advisors went in search of new resources and support solutions to help them weather the unprecedented storm.

"Income for travel advisors disappeared along with everything else and many advisors had to find alternative ways to earn money," noted Sharon Fake, Director of Operations for Travel Experts. "This resulted in a number of advisors coming to us to see how we could help them stabilize their business, as well as boost their earnings."

Advisors who are affiliated with Travel Experts keep 100 percent of their earnings from sales in all segments, which adds to the appeal. This particular host agency simply charges its affiliates a flat monthly fee, with no start-up costs and no long-term contracts required. "We make it easy to join without restrictions that some other firms require," said Fake.

In return, Travel Experts provides the skillful services of an extensive, dedicated support staff, plus the technology and materials that enable advisors to grow their individual businesses and boost their commissions.

New members are extended the opportunity to tour Travel Experts’ offices and meet the support staff in person, so they can put a face to the names and voices of those they’ll be working with closely. They also receive an outline of the business tools that are now at their disposal, social media training, advice for maximizing their Virtuoso connections and education focusing on air and hotel partnerships and cruise amenities.

Travel agent working at the computer
Travel agent working at the computer. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Viktoriia Hnatiuk)

Freshly added affiliate Sabrina Pilant of BBR Travel in New Orleans had this to say: "Being a part of a host agency allows you access to an instant community of colleagues, suppliers, and strategic partnerships." She added: "Shared experiences and expertise are essential ingredients in serving my clients’ travel needs, as well as guiding my growth as an independent travel advisor."

Joe Randa of Randa Custom Travel in Los Angeles explained why he chose to partner with this particular host agency: “First and foremost, I was extremely impressed with Susan Ferrell, and her management and support team. Susan made herself immediately available to talk to me when I reached out. That says a lot. I also chose Travel Experts because of their time in the industry, as well as their valuable relationships and great reputation with suppliers. Finally, I spoke with several independent affiliates already working with Travel Experts, and they were all extremely positive."

For more information, visit travel-xperts.com.

