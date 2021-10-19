Travel Bonds Foundation Raises Money for Travel Industry Members in Need
The Family Bonds Foundation has launched a new raffle to raise money for members of the travel community who have struggled this past year financially as a result of illness, natural disasters or other kinds of difficulty.
The raffle includes prizes for donors like cruises, land packages, hotel stays and airline tickets, donated from the preferred partners of Travel Leaders Group.
A donor can receive one raffle ticket for each $10 donated. For donations of $20 or more, donors will receive a copy of the Family Bonds Foundation Cookbook, which includes recipes from supplier chefs and local recipes from destination partners.
Donors can donate on the Family Bonds Foundation website or by texting BONDS to 56512. Donations are accepted now through October 27, 2021. Raffle winners will be announced October 29.
Additionally, you can also nominate a deserving family to receive a grant from the foundation by visiting its website. Nominations are accepted until October 27, 2021.
The Family Bonds Foundation was created in 2015 by President of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, John Lovell. The foundation was created to support families within the travel community through grants. Travel Leaders Group members and preferred partners nominate deserving candidates to receive these grants each year.
“Travel brings people together, and the travel industry repeatedly demonstrates its compassion by supporting those in need,” said Jackie Friedman, President of the Family Bonds Foundation and Nexion Travel Group. “Now more than ever, the travel advisor community needs our support, and we encourage everyone to get involved as we continue to work to fulfill our organization’s mission of supporting those who need our assistance during difficult times.”
To donate, nominate a family in need or to learn more, please visit the Family Bonds Foundation online.
