Travel Edge Network Launches 'Advisor Knowledge Trips'
Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff June 09, 2022
Travel Edge Network is continuing to provide its travel advisors with firsthand experience.
The network has launched Advisor Knowledge Trips and took a select group of independent advisors on a trip to the sought-after destination of Rwanda.
The 10-day trip was hosted by Travel Edge Network senior vice president Nadiya Makarenko and provided unique insights into the destination that advisors can use to craft the best trips for their clients.
“This Advisor Knowledge Trip was not only about investing in the personal expertise of our independent advisors,” said Makarenko. “It also helped our advisors build personal relationships with the local community and industry partners in Rwanda, which in turn helps make their clients’ experiences here even better. That strong sense of community is a big part of what makes Travel Edge Network so special.”
Advisors who attended the trip felt that they learned a great deal of insight into how to provide the best experience for their clients.
“Rwanda is on the bucket list for a lot of travelers,” said Alli Allen, a luxury travel advisor from Atlanta. “It’s a privilege to have had the chance to visit this beautiful country and experience what it would be like for our clients to come here.”
Andrea Eatherly of New York City agreed.
“Rwanda was already high on my personal list because of the gorilla trekking,” said Eatherly. “But once I got here, and saw all the country had to offer, I was so impressed. It’s clean, safe, and the people are extremely friendly.”
This trip is just a part of the Curated Advisor Knowledge Trips, which are designed to expand advisors' expertise.
