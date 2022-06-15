Travel Leaders Announces New Alliances and Education Opportunities
Host Agency & Consortia Travel Leaders Group Janeen Christoff June 15, 2022
Travel Leaders Network has made a number of new announcements that include new alliances for travel advisors as well as robust educational opportunities and a new Super Agent designation.
Travel Leaders Network Debuts Three New Alliances
Travel Leaders Network has added to its Leaders Alliance groups with three new alliances, bringing the total number to five.
The three new alliances include Honeymoon & Destination Weddings Leaders Alliance, Technology Leaders Alliance and an alliance focusing on improving growth and profitability for mid-size agencies called Building Better.
The alliances are designed to bring together a group of like-minded travel advisors and agency owners to share best practices and deepen relationships between one another and with supplier partners.
“With the success of the Luxury and Host Agency Leaders Alliances, we knew it was time to expand this program,” said Roger E. Block, president of Travel Leaders Network. “With a consortium of our size, our advisors have a range of needs, and giving them access to other advisors and agency owners like them, and our experts to facilitate, is one of the most valuable things we can offer. I look forward to watching these three new Leaders Alliances become sought-after resources for our membership.”
Each alliance has a subject matter expert from Travel Leaders Network who serves as the leader. Under their stewardship, perspective alliance members will apply and be chosen.
New Super Agent Designation
Agent Profiler is unveiling new options that travel advisors can use to attract new clients and manage their business. The Super Agent designation gives them a higher ranking in searches and makes it easier for potential clients to find them. The badge will also show users that they are a top advisor and trusted expert.
The designation is given out to travel advisors based on performance criteria, levels of expertise and positive customer reviews. All users have the potential to become Super Agents and there is no fee associated with the designation.
“Super Agent is something that works well for both advisors and travelers,” said Block. “With the importance of generating qualified leads, advisors need an easy way to show prospective customers that they are someone with expertise. For travelers, the Super Agent badge is a quick and easy visual to help guide their decision.”
Travel Leaders Gets Back to Business
Travel Leaders has chosen “Getting Back to Business” as its theme for the Travel Leaders Network Education Department for 2022. Webinars, in-person learning seminars, targeted classes and other learning opportunities are designed to support the advisor during this time of rebuilding and renewal in travel.
“Travel advisors found themselves re-committing to furthering their learning throughout the past several years,” said Block. “When travel sales were scarce in the height of the pandemic, our members told us loud and clear: ‘Education is an important component of our success.’ The appetite for a variety of topics related to travel, selling and running a business continues to grow, which is why we are thrilled to offer our members many opportunities throughout the year.”
Education opportunities for members include the following:
—The Trusted Travel Advisor series: a three-part course focusing on process mapping, advocating for your clients, and building a communication channel.
—Six Specialist Certifications: luxury travel specialist, leisure travel specialist, group travel specialist, honeymoon & destination wedding travel specialist, active & adventure travel specialist, and business travel specialist.
—A five-day intensive series on how travel advisors can effectively market themselves, their agency and their services.
—A variety of webinars throughout the year on topics of interest to travel advisors, including those based on breaking events.
—A downloadable program for host agencies. This program can be white-labeled by the host to offer to their advisors.
—In-person learning at EDGE and 2022 Regionals.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Travel Leaders Group, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS