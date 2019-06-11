Travel Leaders Unveils Exciting New Technology Tools
Host Agency & Consortia Travel Leaders Group June 11, 2019
Innovative, new industry-leading technology rollouts from Travel Leaders Network were unveiled at the organization’s annual EDGE conference held this past week in National Harbor, Md.
Profiler Plus, the next generation of the highly effective Agent Profiler lead generation tool, and a completely re-designed Leaders Edge platform, which is a customizable, turnkey website solution for agencies, were introduced.
“We are very focused on continuously driving innovation to offer a suite of technology solutions for our members that equips them for both the present and the future and makes them stand out from the competition,” said Roger E. Block, CTC, President of Travel Leaders Network.
Profiler Plus
Agent Profiler is Travel Leaders Network’s proprietary lead-generation tool that enables travel advisors to build customized profiles that reside within TravelLeaders.com. Consumers are able to search the profiles to locate a travel agent based on location, destination, specialization or interest. The platform generates hundreds of thousands of high-quality leads annually for member agents with resulting sales averaging $5,000 per transaction.
“We’ve run thousands of usability tests and closely analyzed customer feedback to inform continual enhancements with the ultimate objective of connecting qualified leads to qualified advisors in the least number of clicks,” said Jeremy Van Kuyk, Vice President of Product and Solutions Delivery for Travel Leaders Group. “We know that a variety of things are important to consumers when searching online, including agent location and expertise, reviews and recommendation scores, certifications and awards, a professional headshot and striking destination photography. The reviews are particularly important not only to consumers but, the more reviews an advisor has, it pushes their profile up in organic search and generates a greater number of leads for them. All of that capability resides in Agent Profiler 2.0. and, now, Profiler Plus integrates even more bells and whistles,” said Van Kuyk.
According to recent data, 75 million people in the U.S. watch online videos daily and video will account for 80 percent of all consumer internet traffic in the next one to two years. With Profiler Plus, advisors will be able to post videos to their profile to create a more personal and authentic connection with prospective and existing clients, while the travel stories and photo posting features will allow advisors to share their own photography and/or select from an existing photo library.
Another new feature in Profiler Plus gives advisors the ability to add places they’ve been and places they’ve booked and to link reviews from clients who have visited there, demonstrating the advisor’s direct, relevant knowledge and expertise on specific destinations a prospective client is interested in. Profiler plus is optimized for both desktop and mobile.
Leaders Edge
Leaders Edge is a turnkey website solution to power up an agency’s online presence and help it stand out from the crowd. The default design is crisp and professional, integrating agency logo and contact information. Content focused on promotions and specials is automatically loaded into agency websites as it is posted on TravelLeaders.com. The site is also fully integrated with Agent Profiler and Travel Leaders’ award-winning email marketing program. The platform ties in an agency’s social channels and is mobile optimized, as well.
The new generation of Leaders Edge reflects a complete upgrade of the design, content and functionality. A new modular design allows for agency-level control of what sections display and in what order they appear on each webpage. Agencies can choose which content is featured and use either default copy or create custom copy. Sections can be completely removed and new sections added, based on agency preference.
Additionally, agencies have the ability to create their own promotional content pages. A new color palette allows for customization of the color theme to match agency logo and branding. Agencies also control the images on their site and can use their own or choose from a library of pre-approved photos.
The new Leaders Edge also allows for the incorporation of video. Agencies can use Travel Leaders-supplied videos and/or post their own. Team members and their specialties can be highlighted within the new website footprint and, for those agencies participating in The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards, an approved banner that links to copy with additional information can be integrated, as well.
“If an agency chooses to use the default version of Leaders Edge, they’ve got a terrifically attractive, professional website,” said Van Kuyk. “However, if they want to customize it, the options are endless. With the new Leaders Edge, there really is no better website option for our members. They can completely control the content to suit their needs.
“We conduct a tremendous amount of research and usability testing, as well as listen to direct feedback from our members, to create a technology suite that will work effectively and drive new business to them,” said Van Kuyk. “The new Leaders Edge is designed to do just that,” said Van Kuyk.
TL Network agents interested in learning more about the award-winning programs and diverse offerings that Travel Leaders Network provides to agencies in leisure and luxury travel, business travel, honeymoon and destination weddings – as well as active and adventure travel – can visit TravelLeadersNetwork.com.
For more information on Travel Leaders Group
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS