TTAND Named NCL Host Partner of the Year
Host Agency & Consortia January 23, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door has been awarded Norwegian Cruise Line’s Canadian National Host Partner of the Year award for 2019.
“Norwegian Cruise Line is pleased to be able to name The Travel Agent Next Door as our Host Agency Partner of the Year. Executing on a well thought-out strategy for sales growth with NCL, Flemming and his team kept focused on what’s important - and the results speak for themselves,” said Derek Lloyd, NCL National Director of Sales – Canada. “We are so impressed with the entire team at TTAND - their dedication to their customers, agents and suppliers is amazing.”
Flemming Friisdahl, Founder of TTAND said the host agency is extremely proud to have achieved this award with NCL. “This award really speaks to the effort put in by all of our amazing agents who are very focused and are proving that our strategy for supporting our preferred suppliers really is a win-win-win.”
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS