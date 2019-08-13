Virtuoso Honors Top Destination, Cruise and Lifestyle Partners
WHY IT RATES: Winners were honored at a dinner with more than 1,800 attendees present.
Virtuoso took the opportunity this week to fete 18 outstanding destination, cruise and lifestyle partners with awards for their exceptional products and service as well as their strong collaboration with network member agencies.
Winners were announced at two events taking place during the 31st annual Virtuoso Travel Week.
Virtuoso’s Destination Showcase Dinner, held August 12 at Bellagio before an audience of more than 1,800 of luxury travel’s finest, saw 10 awards presented to suppliers who embody the term “partnership” when it comes to working with Virtuoso advisors to deliver client experiences that exceed expectations:
Best Tour Partner: Belmond Trains & Cruises
Destinations & Experiences Ambassador of the Year: Javier Echecopar, Abercrombie & Kent USA
Destinations & Experiences Partner of the Year: Made for Spain & Portugal
Best Multi-Generational Program – Cruise: Royal Caribbean International
Best Culinary Experience – Cruise: Oceania Cruises
Most Luxurious Guest Experience – Cruise: Crystal Cruises
Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways
Best Expedition Cruise Line: Silversea Expeditions
Best On-Site Partner: Calvados Club Luxury Travel – Croatia
Tourism Board of the Year: Switzerland Tourism
The Alliance Partner Awards took place during an August 11 luncheon, also at Bellagio, and recognized eight exceptional preferred destinations and lifestyle partners:
Most Engaged Tourism Board – US/Canada: Tourism Australia
Most Engaged Tourism Board – Global: Visit California
Most Innovative Alliances Partner: El Corte Ingles
Most Comprehensive Advisor Program: Austrian Tourist Office
Hottest Destination of the Year: Slovenian Tourist Board
Top Destination of the Year: Italian National Tourist Board
Virtuoso Alliances Ambassador of the Year: Elisabeth Hakim, PromPeru
Lifestyle Partner of the Year: Galeries Lafayette Paris
SOURCE: Virtuoso press release.
