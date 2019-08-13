Last updated: 01:18 PM ET, Tue August 13 2019

Virtuoso Honors Top Destination, Cruise and Lifestyle Partners

Host Agency & Consortia Virtuoso August 13, 2019

Bellagio Terrace Pool
PHOTO: Virtuoso Travel Week takes place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. (photo courtesy of Anthony Mair)

WHY IT RATES: Winners were honored at a dinner with more than 1,800 attendees present. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Virtuoso took the opportunity this week to fete 18 outstanding destination, cruise and lifestyle partners with awards for their exceptional products and service as well as their strong collaboration with network member agencies.

Winners were announced at two events taking place during the 31st annual Virtuoso Travel Week.

Virtuoso’s Destination Showcase Dinner, held August 12 at Bellagio before an audience of more than 1,800 of luxury travel’s finest, saw 10 awards presented to suppliers who embody the term “partnership” when it comes to working with Virtuoso advisors to deliver client experiences that exceed expectations:

Best Tour Partner: Belmond Trains & Cruises

Destinations & Experiences Ambassador of the Year: Javier Echecopar, Abercrombie & Kent USA

Destinations & Experiences Partner of the Year: Made for Spain & Portugal

Best Multi-Generational Program – Cruise: Royal Caribbean International

Best Culinary Experience – Cruise: Oceania Cruises

Most Luxurious Guest Experience – Cruise: Crystal Cruises

Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways

Best Expedition Cruise Line: Silversea Expeditions

Best On-Site Partner: Calvados Club Luxury Travel – Croatia

Tourism Board of the Year: Switzerland Tourism

The Alliance Partner Awards took place during an August 11 luncheon, also at Bellagio, and recognized eight exceptional preferred destinations and lifestyle partners:

Most Engaged Tourism Board – US/Canada: Tourism Australia

Most Engaged Tourism Board – Global: Visit California

Most Innovative Alliances Partner: El Corte Ingles

Most Comprehensive Advisor Program: Austrian Tourist Office

Hottest Destination of the Year: Slovenian Tourist Board

Top Destination of the Year: Italian National Tourist Board

Virtuoso Alliances Ambassador of the Year: Elisabeth Hakim, PromPeru

Lifestyle Partner of the Year: Galeries Lafayette Paris

SOURCE: Virtuoso press release.

For more information on Virtuoso, Las Vegas

