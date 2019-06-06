Last updated: 02:03 PM ET, Thu June 06 2019

Virtuoso Reveals Nominees for 2019 Best of the Best Awards

Virtuoso Janeen Christoff June 06, 2019

The Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
PHOTO: Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (photo via apilarinos/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Virtuoso has announced the top 50 hotels and hospitality greats for its annual Best of the Best Awards. All of the nominees are a part of the Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts program, which includes more than 1,300 carefully selected properties in more than 100 countries.

Nominees in each of the 10 categories were selected by members of the Virtuoso network as well as editors of Virtuoso Life magazine. The Sustainable Tourism Leadership award acknowledges hotels that exemplify the commitment to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: preserving the environment, supporting local economies and celebrating cultures.

“Every year Virtuoso engages our entire network to discover the hotels and professionals that are leading the way and inspiring others, whether it’s their partners, peers or guests,” said Albert Herrera, Virtuoso senior vice president, global product partnerships.

“These nominees are trendsetters, consistently providing experiences that are distinctly unique and beyond compare. The Best of the Best Awards celebrate those who embody the Virtuoso spirit by demonstrating leadership in furthering service and innovation in an industry where excellence is the norm.”

Winners will be announced on August 14, 2019, during Virtuoso Travel Week at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Virtuoso travel advisors are currently casting their votes.

Here are the 2019 nominees:

Rosewood Hong Kong, suite
Rosewood Hong Kong, suite (Courtesy Rosewood Hotels & Resorts)

Best Achievement in Design

Amanyangyun, Shanghai, China

Belmond Cap Juluca, British West Indies, Anguilla

Cheval Blanc St-Tropez, St. Tropez, France

Raffles Europejski Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Best Bar

Le Bar Long, Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, Paris, France

Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, U.S.

The Chapel Bar, The Jaffa, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Israel

The Flying Stag, The Fife Arms, Ballater, U.K

Z Bar, Peninsula Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Best Dining Experience

Doot Doot Doot, Jackalope Hotel, Mornington, Australia

Francis Mallman at Chateau La Coste, Villa La Coste, Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, France

Kerridge’s Bar and Grill, Corinthia Hotel London, London, U.K.

Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer, Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Restaurant Le Gabriel, La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa, Paris, France

Half Moon, Jamaica
PHOTO: Half Moon in Jamaica took top honors in the Caribbean, Central, and South America region as part of the first-ever I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards. (Courtesy Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

Best Family Program

Gleneagles, Scotland, Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Half Moon, Jamaica, Montego Bay, Jamaica

One&Only Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Rome, Italy

Best Wellness Program

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas, Quy Nhon, Vietnam

Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda, Lake Garda, Italy

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona, U.S

SHA Wellness Clinic, Alicante, Spain

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, Chandigarh, India

Soneva Fushi, The Maldives
PHOTO: Soneva Fushi, The Maldives (Photo courtesy of WEILL Associates)

Sustainable Tourism Leadership

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Wolgan Valley, Australia

Soneva Fushi, Kunfunadhoo Island, Baa Atoll, Maldives

Vermejo, A Ted Turner Reserve, Raton, New Mexico, U.S.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Landaa Giraavaru, Maldives

Londolozi Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

Best Virtuoso Newcomer

Capella Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Indonesia

Heckfield Place, Hook, U.K.

Hotel Lutetia, Paris, France

Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Six Senses Duxton, Singapore, Singapore

Best Virtuoso Hotel Ambassador

Alexis Romer, Marriott International Luxury Brands

Carlos Quereda, Querido Representation Co.

Stefanie Brueckner, The Fontenay Hamburg

Steven Lassman, Villas of Distinction

Tristan Dowell, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hotelier of the Year

Amanda Hyndman, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, London, U.K.

Anthony Costa, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, U.A.E.

Ivan Artolli, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Marcus Bauder, Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

Nathalie Seiler-Hayez, Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne, Switzerland

Living room area of the Penthouse Suite at The Lowell
Living room area of the Penthouse Suite at The Lowell. (photo courtesy of The Lowell Hotel New York)

Hotel of the Year

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France

Hotel Sacher Wien, Vienna, Austria

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K.

The Lowell, New York City, New York, U.S.

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

