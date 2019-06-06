Virtuoso Reveals Nominees for 2019 Best of the Best Awards
Host Agency & Consortia Virtuoso Janeen Christoff June 06, 2019
Virtuoso has announced the top 50 hotels and hospitality greats for its annual Best of the Best Awards. All of the nominees are a part of the Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts program, which includes more than 1,300 carefully selected properties in more than 100 countries.
Nominees in each of the 10 categories were selected by members of the Virtuoso network as well as editors of Virtuoso Life magazine. The Sustainable Tourism Leadership award acknowledges hotels that exemplify the commitment to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: preserving the environment, supporting local economies and celebrating cultures.
“Every year Virtuoso engages our entire network to discover the hotels and professionals that are leading the way and inspiring others, whether it’s their partners, peers or guests,” said Albert Herrera, Virtuoso senior vice president, global product partnerships.
“These nominees are trendsetters, consistently providing experiences that are distinctly unique and beyond compare. The Best of the Best Awards celebrate those who embody the Virtuoso spirit by demonstrating leadership in furthering service and innovation in an industry where excellence is the norm.”
Winners will be announced on August 14, 2019, during Virtuoso Travel Week at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Virtuoso travel advisors are currently casting their votes.
Here are the 2019 nominees:
Best Achievement in Design
Amanyangyun, Shanghai, China
Belmond Cap Juluca, British West Indies, Anguilla
Cheval Blanc St-Tropez, St. Tropez, France
Raffles Europejski Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland
Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
Best Bar
Le Bar Long, Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, Paris, France
Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, U.S.
The Chapel Bar, The Jaffa, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Israel
The Flying Stag, The Fife Arms, Ballater, U.K
Z Bar, Peninsula Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
Best Dining Experience
Doot Doot Doot, Jackalope Hotel, Mornington, Australia
Francis Mallman at Chateau La Coste, Villa La Coste, Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, France
Kerridge’s Bar and Grill, Corinthia Hotel London, London, U.K.
Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer, Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Restaurant Le Gabriel, La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa, Paris, France
Best Family Program
Gleneagles, Scotland, Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Half Moon, Jamaica, Montego Bay, Jamaica
One&Only Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Rome, Italy
Best Wellness Program
Anantara Quy Nhon Villas, Quy Nhon, Vietnam
Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda, Lake Garda, Italy
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona, U.S
SHA Wellness Clinic, Alicante, Spain
The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, Chandigarh, India
Sustainable Tourism Leadership
Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Wolgan Valley, Australia
Soneva Fushi, Kunfunadhoo Island, Baa Atoll, Maldives
Vermejo, A Ted Turner Reserve, Raton, New Mexico, U.S.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Landaa Giraavaru, Maldives
Londolozi Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
Best Virtuoso Newcomer
Capella Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Heckfield Place, Hook, U.K.
Hotel Lutetia, Paris, France
Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Six Senses Duxton, Singapore, Singapore
Best Virtuoso Hotel Ambassador
Alexis Romer, Marriott International Luxury Brands
Carlos Quereda, Querido Representation Co.
Stefanie Brueckner, The Fontenay Hamburg
Steven Lassman, Villas of Distinction
Tristan Dowell, Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hotelier of the Year
Amanda Hyndman, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, London, U.K.
Anthony Costa, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, U.A.E.
Ivan Artolli, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco
Marcus Bauder, Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Nathalie Seiler-Hayez, Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne, Switzerland
Hotel of the Year
Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France
Hotel Sacher Wien, Vienna, Austria
The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K.
The Lowell, New York City, New York, U.S.
Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information on Virtuoso, Las Vegas
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS