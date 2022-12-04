10 Riviera Maya Resorts With the Best Pools
December 04, 2022
Swimming pools are among the main trends in the hotel sector and continue to be a must-have for some customers in urban hotels and resorts. The photo opportunities they offer and the leisure activities usually associated with hotel pools (relaxation, fun, sport) are two primary motivations for guests.
Incorporating other surrounding elements (from cocktail bars to water shows or water parks) helps shape a unique recreational space. Choosing the best aquatic facility is vital to the vacation experience.
Hotel Xcaret Arte
Hotel Xcaret Arte faces the Caribbean Sea and showcases Mexico's artistic richness and sustainability. The hotel is a tribute to the best Mexican artists. It features 900 adults-only suites (young adults 16 years and older) inspired by artists of Mexican culture, 10 gastronomic experiences from some of Mexico's best Gastronomic Collective and an eco-integrating architecture for guests to indulge in an environment of unhurried wonder.
Guests can discover an artisanal Mexico, which for generations has captured its history and culture in looms, paintings, clay pieces, and symphonies, creating a unique narrative that fuses natural and artistic Mexico.
The resort is divided into various "casas" and several offer unique aquatic experiences.
Located in front of the Caribbean Sea, Casa del Diseño offers the best of the region's artistic and natural wealth. Ideal for those who treasure moments of contemplation in a relaxed, original and spontaneous atmosphere. An experience built in the Textile Workshop and outdoor activities allow guests enjoy paradise the way they want to live it.
A private experience for those seeking exclusivity. Because of its proximity to the beach and coves, Casa de Los Artistas offers postcards that look like they were created on a canvas. It is the only house with its own library and offers access to the Painting Workshop and an invitation to the Kibi-Kibi restaurant headed by Chef Roberto Solis.
With magnificent views of the river and the Xpiral pyramid, Casa de la Pirámide will envelop you in the majesty of ancient temples and cities, and its Pottery Workshop will transport you to that era. From its rooftop, you can lose yourself in the Caribbean blues and the Mayan jungle greens.
Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
When you wake up in your sun-drenched suite, your days and nights will be filled with endless opportunities. Akumal is famous for its large population of green turtles, so be sure to grab a pair of goggles, jump into the ocean and swim a couple of yards, and you'll be swimming among these majestic creatures.
Secrets Akumal has three pools: a large infinity pool, a fun social pool and the tranquil relaxation pool. In addition, some rooms have outdoor whirlpool tubs. All pools are heated during the winter season (December-March).
Does anyone play golf? Maybe some fishing? Or enjoy the nightlife? The choice is yours. Other activities available at this property include snorkeling with Akumal's green sea turtles, bike tours, meeting the chefs, beach and pool volleyball, aqua spin and aerobics, archery, crossfit and kayak tours.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Guests can have fun in 10 of the outdoor pools at this legendary Mexican Caribbean hotel.
The at Casa Viento, Casa Espiral and Casa Tierra offer refreshing relaxation with direct access to the pool—the ideal way to immerse yourself in nature.
At Casa Fuego, guests can observe the turquoise sea and the jungle, natural scenery that will accompany you to live an extraordinary vacation and dive into the pool.
Fairmont Mayakoba
This property has five freshwater pools to choose from:
The Island Pool: a 10,000-square-foot free-form pool featuring the exclusive Aqua Bar.
The Children's Pool: with a fantastic water slide in front of the Kids Club.
The Infinity Pool: an adults-only pool overlooking the waterways and mangroves. It is located near La Laguna restaurant on the island.
The beachfront pool: the second Infinity pool overlooks the ocean near the Brisas restaurant.
The Bambú pool: the fifth pool is located near the Bambú building, between the main lobby and the island.
Another must-see at this hotel is the La Laguna restaurant, which is rooted in tradition while offering modern Mexican cuisine's contemporary and succulent flavors. An open-concept kitchen, an outdoor terrace and a dynamic lounge offering Mexican-inspired craft cocktails make it the ideal restaurant for gathering.
Mi Amor Colibri Boutique Hotel
Elegantly perched on a small rocky outcropping where the sea gently lulls the coastline, Mi Amor's fun design and décor invite guests to ignite their spirit and soul.
Relax and lose yourself in the pure beauty of the Caribbean Sea. Take a dip in your private pool or cool off with masterful cocktails in the infinity pool. Rooms that offer private pools are are perched on the edge of the pool follow:
Sea Front Room. Let your mind wander as you slowly slip into the total seclusion that these oceanfront rooms offer. Inspiring views of the Caribbean Sea and distinctive details create a relaxing, intimate, and beautiful space. A pleasant balcony brings the second-floor rooms to life, while the ground-floor spaces feature a private outdoor plunge pool.
Pool view room. Right on the edge of the stunning pools, guests will find rooms just a few steps from the heart of Mi Amor, the cocktail bar, and the breathtaking view of the Caribbean.
Garden View / Plunge Pool. Located in the heart of Mi Amor Hotel, beauty and nature combine to create the ideal space for romance, passion, and sensuality. Includes a refreshing plunge pool to enjoy.
Copal Tulum Hotel
Rumba Hospitality personnel are committed to excellence in guest service, and they create stories and experiences to make the stay a unique and memorable moment.
They have created and designed magical spaces through iconic concepts that connect and harmonize guests with the natural environment, keeping the senses alive through details and with all the comfort to enjoy this paradise.
One-bedroom Jungle Private Pool. Located at jungle level, the one-bedroom Jungle Private Pool rooms offer a spacious living room with a king-size sofa bed, a dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen island. There is a bedroom with two twin beds and a full bathroom. The pool is in a private garden, with access to the gym, jungle pool, and infinity pool.
One-Bedroom Rooftop Private Pool is located on the third level. These rooms offer the comforts of home with a spacious living room with a king-size sofa bed, a dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen island. The bedroom has two twin-size beds and a full bathroom. The private pool is on the rooftop and has access to the gym, jungle pool, and infinity pool.
Two-Bedroom Jungle Private Pool, also located at jungle level. They are spacious living rooms with a king-size sofa bed, dining room, fully equipped kitchenette, and guest toilet. Bedroom 1 with king size bed and a full bathroom and one more with two twin-size beds and a full bathroom. These spaces have a private garden pool, access to a gym, jungle, and infinity pool.
Two-Bedroom Rooftop Private Pool. This duplex room is located on the third level. It is a spacious living room with a king-size sofa bed, dining room, fully equipped kitchenette, and guest bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a king-size bed and a full bathroom. The other two bedrooms have two twin-size beds and a full bathroom. These spaces have a private rooftop pool, access to the gym, and a jungle infinity pool.
Unico 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya
One hotel that has paid particular attention to the pool experience is Unico 20 87, which has three different types of pools. The hotel defines them as pools with personalities. UNICO 20 87 offers a unique experience in each of the three collections. All pools provide food and beverage service and cabanas that can be reserved in advance. Hours for all three pools are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Unique Pool. Large and lively, a place to socialize and hang out with a drink or two. Its sophisticated dark blue color provides a warmer water temperature.
Pool 20 87. The center of the party, where guests can enjoy a pool bar and live DJ throughout the day. Its sophisticated dark blue color provides a warmer water temperature.
La Escondida. Here guests can experience a true sense of escape to the sound of relaxing music and comfortable beach seating. The water temperature in this pool is a bit more refreshing, and it features a whirlpool tub.
The Royal Haciendas All Suites Resort & Spa
The ideal place for a dream family vacation is at one of the all-inclusive resorts in Playa del Carmen, The Royal Haciendas All Suites Resort & Spa. This family resort in the Riviera Maya, located in an exclusive golf community, offers the most beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea from any of its suites and master suites that boast exclusive amenities and a decor that provides warmth and comfort for its occupants.
The incredible facilities of this beachfront resort in Playa del Carmen have an architecture that evokes a traditional hacienda of Yucatan, but with all the services, fun activities for children and adults, and amenities such as huge pools, delicious restaurants, spa services, soft sandy beaches and a sea of blue tones that catch the eye.
The Royal Haciendas has four large pools divided into children's and adult pools and a semi-Olympic pool so that every family member can have fun in a safe environment. In addition, the resort is in on one of the best beaches in Mexico, where you can enjoy fun activities, sunbathe and cool off in the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean Sea.
Mahekal Beach Resort
Located on the longest stretch of beach in Playa del Carmen, Mahekal Beach Resort invites guests to experience the best of the Riviera Maya. Discover lush gardens, tranquil pools, exquisite restaurants, and cozy rooms that embody the region's spirit.
Select from comfortable beachfront casitas and suites, tranquil oasis suites surrounded by lush nature. In any category, you'll enjoy excellent amenities, and impeccable service, excellent pools in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable.
The resort is perfect for romantic getaways, family vacations, meetings, and events. Unwind and relax with a drink by the pool, soak up some sun on the sand or enjoy a relaxing massage at the spa or one of the Mayan-inspired treatments.
Mahekal Beach Resort's unique design amidst pathways, lush gardens, large pools, restaurants, bars, and outdoor areas, provides the ability to reimagine the travel experience.
Banyan Tree Mayakoba
Banyan Tree Mayakoba embodies the idyllic beauty of its seaside location, offering a unique combination of Asian hospitality and a passion for Mexican culture. The AAA Five Diamond Award-winning luxury resort features 162 villas, each with a private pool. From the award-winning spa to the exceptional restaurants, Banyan Tree Mayakoba offers a sophisticated and intimate experience inspired by the surrounding nature of Mayakoba.
Each one-, two- and three-bedroom villa is a private sanctuary with a heated pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, outdoor living room, and elegant Mayan-inspired design. The villas offer a wide range of views, including lush mangroves, freshwater canals, pristine beaches, and scenes from the fairways of the El Camaleón golf course.
