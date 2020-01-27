2020 Brings 12 Reasons to Visit Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Grupo Xcaret’s AAA Five Diamond-rated property, is the ideal destination for those looking to immerse themselves in Mexican culture and cross off traveling from their new year’s resolution list. Below are 12 reasons, one for each month, why travelers should prioritize visiting the vibrant hotel this year.
All-Fun Inclusive
Visitors who book a stay receive complimentary access to Grupo Xcaret’s nine nature parks and tours, free airport transfers, concierge services and unlimited wi-fi, in addition to upscale accommodations and world-class cuisine. Whether seeking thrilling adventures, culture-driven experiences or a trip down Mexican history, Grupo Xcaret’s attractions and activities are suitable for all ages.
Gastronomy
Hotel Xcaret Mexico sets the stage for a culinary journey like no other. The property is home to 12 distinct restaurants, including the AAA Five-Diamond Awarded Ha,’ a fine-dining restaurant lead by Michelin-starred Mexican chef and famous Top Chef contestant, Carlos Gaytan. The hotel’s dining spots offer an assortment of global and local cuisine that is certain to satisfy the most discerning of palates.
Art
The premier All-Fun Inclusive resort features striking architecture, design and art inspired by Mexican traditions and culture. From reclaimed wood furniture to impressive handmade nest lamps produced by native craftsmen, these local aspects are proudly displayed throughout the 900-suite property. Since its conception, Hotel Xcaret Mexico strives to foster and promote Mexican art and culture by supporting local communities and implementing fair trade practices.
Sustainability
The hotel effectively blends upscale hospitality with eco-conscious design, leading the way in both sustainability and conservation, without sacrificing style. It’s the first hotel in the Americas to have been awarded the EarthCheck Certification for Planning and Design by the world’s leading scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for travel and tourism. Most recently in its list of sustainable practices, the brand announced the ban of single-use plastics throughout the property.
World-Class Accommodations
The hotel boasts 900 Mayan-inspired suites that are spread throughout five distinctive casas, or homes, that allude to the five elements. Guests can choose to stay at Casa Fuego, an adults-only oasis with private spaces and amazing vistas; also adults-only, Casa Agua presents a holistic experience with direct access to the Spa and Wellness center; Casa Tierra, located in exclusive coves, is ideal for the whole family; Casa Viento and Casa Espiral are other family-friendly havens with views of the jungle and river.
Spa
Named after the ancient Mayan calendar sign associated with water, Muluk Spa’s extensive facilities include massage cabins nestled in stone caves of natural rock facing the river, sauna and steam rooms, hot and cold-water tubs and more. Muluk Spa features carefully curated wellness treatments that combine ancient Mayan inspired traditions with innovative methods using state-of-the-art technology. The spa’s offerings range from cosmetic dermatology to spiritual healing ceremonies, and treatments are divided into four different wellness philosophies called journeys. The unique hydrotherapy circuit offered at Hotel Xcaret Mexico takes guests on a refreshing experience through thermic contrasts that range from a Jacuzzi, a recreational pool, a sauna, steam room and a cold/hot water tub.
Culture
From celebrating important holidays such as Festival of Life and Death Traditions and Mexican Independence Day to hosting events that pay homage to ancient traditions, Hotel Xcaret Mexico prides itself in providing guests with an authentic Mexican experience through an exciting lineup of cultural events. A popular celebration is the posada, a Mexican Christmas tradition where guests can enjoy a variety of vibrant offerings such as live music and a selection of traditional Mexican delicacies.
Location
Situated by the azure blue Caribbean and the lush Riviera Maya jungle, Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s accessible location is just a few miles away from the destination’s most popular tourist attractions, making it the ideal choice for travelers seeking well-rounded experiences during their stay.
Multigenerational Travel
Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s activities and attractions are designed for all ages, making it the ultimate go-to destination for multigenerational groups. Teenagers can visit the Xiipal Teen/Family Club for an afternoon full of fun while adults can soak up the sun and sip on signature cocktails at Casa Fuego’s adults-only Rooftop Bar. For a different type of entertainment, parents can watch little ones splash around the watery playground at Xiquillos Kids Club, as parental supervision is required.
Upscale
A testament to Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s high-end appeal, the 900-suite property received last year the American Automobile Association’s (AAA) Five Diamond Award for its remarkable infrastructure, extensive amenities and unparalleled service. The property’s unique style honors and highlights its natural surroundings while contributing to preserve and enhance them.
Romance
Surrounded by a verdant jungle, natural rivers and coves, Hotel Xcaret Mexico offers unique romantic experiences for lovebirds looking to walk down the aisle or celebrate their honeymoons or for those simply seeking a magical getaway for two. Located in the Xpiral Pyramid, the All Angels Chapel is the most coveted and serene location to hold wedding ceremonies, offering 360°panoramic views. From one-of-a-kind wedding venues to an eclectic assortment of global cuisine and a secluded stay in the adults-only Casa Fuego section, the resort promises a dream romantic trip overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea.
Meetings
Guests staying at Hotel Xcaret Mexico have access to diverse meeting spaces and facilities within the property and at Grupo Xcaret’s nature parks, perfect for hosting indoor and outdoor events. Each venue within the property features state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, unlimited Wi-Fi and top-notch gastronomy catered from any of the hotel’s restaurants.
