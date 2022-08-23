5 Caribbean Vacation Destinations for Couples
The Caribbean is a couple's paradise with myriad places to stay that can make it hard to choose the best spot for a romantic vacation. White-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters as well as an array of various adventures beacon to visitors looking to escape the rat race and get away for some time alone.
Whether they desire exclusive luxury in a remote hideaway or a social couples experience, these five destinations with Sandals Resorts make a romantic retreat an easy reality.
Sandals Negril
Head to Negril, Jamaica, for a stay at Sandals Negril, located on the famous Seven Mile Beach. This is a spot that is ideally suited for romance and could be perfect for a honeymoon or even a destination wedding.
The serene area features a welcoming atmosphere as well as fantastic beaches. Sandals Negril, in particular, is an adults-only resort with seven restaurants, three pools, three whirlpools, five bars including swim-up bars and inclusions such as unlimited water sports.
Sandals Grande St Lucian
Another ideal destination for couples is the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, in particular, Rodney Bay. Here they will find some of the best white-sand beaches on the island as well as Pigeon Island National Park.
Sandals Grande St Lucian is also located in Rodney Bay and is an ideal place for couples. The resort caters only to adults and has stunning views of the coasts of Pigeon Island. There are 12 restaurants, five pools, three whirlpools, seven bars (including a swim-up bar) and—a highlight for couples—overwater bungalows.
The resort also offers Stay at 1, Play at 3 exchange privileges, which means guests can visit the Sandals Halcyon Beach and Sandals Regency La Toc during their stay as well.
Sandals Grenada
Couples seeking a little privacy and alone time can head to Sandals Grenada located in beautiful Saint George’s on the island. The volcanic island is unique in its offering of both black- and white-sand beaches and, in addition to stunning cliffs, hot springs and rainforests, there is a 13-acre crater lake and the ocean water is so clear, that guests can practically see the coral reefs from the airplane.
Sandals Grenada takes the scenery of the island to the next level, offering suites with private infinity pools that also overlook the sea and include butler service.
There are 10 gourmet restaurants, unlimited watersports, six bars (including swim-up) and the opportunity to be certified by a PADI dive instructor.
Sandals Emerald Bay
Couples can also travel to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway. In Great Exuma, they will find the Sandals Emerald Bay. The adults-only hideaway offers all-inclusive grandeur and is the largest Sandals property in the Bahamas. It includes its own, state-of-the-art golf course (18-hole, par 72) designed by Greg Norman with views of the Caribbean. It is one of the most popular places for couples to enjoy a morning stroll.
The resort also offers six Har-Tru tennis courts, a spa, 11 restaurants, three pools, seven whirlpools, and six bars including a British pub and swim-up bar.
Sandals Barbados
Couples can also head to "The Gap," in Barbados. In Saint Lawrence Gap, visitors will find some of the best resorts, restaurants and beach bars, including Sandals Barbados.
The adults-only property is ideal for couples with its Crystal Lagoon Swim-up Suites, offering a romantic twist on traditional accommodations. The property also features 11 restaurants, three pools (including the largest and longest lagoon pool in Barbados), two whirlpools and eight bars including a British pub.
Guests receive Stay at 1, Play at 2 exchange privileges, allowing them to also explore everything there is to offer at Sandals Royal Barbados.
