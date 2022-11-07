5-Star Luxury Resort in Punta Cana Is All-Suite and All-Inclusive
Three of Majestic Resorts’ five-star properties are located in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic’s vacation hotspot, and one in Costa Mujeres, a secluded coastal community situated just north of Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean.
For those seeking the ultimate luxury all-inclusive experience, one of these sister properties is a standout. The elegant, all-suite Majestic Mirage sits right on the sands of Punta Cana’s celebrated Bavaro Beach, catering to clientele who seek the epitome of quality and service in their stays
Unlike its two sister properties in Punta Cana (Majestic Colonial Punta Cana and Majestic Elegance Punta Cana), all guests staying at Majestic Mirage enjoy Majestic Supreme amenities and service, whether they’re staying in ‘The Club’ (adults only, 18-plus) or ‘Family Club’ (all ages) level suites because this is the only resort that’s All-Club accommodations.
The property is comprised of five exclusive adults-only buildings (Mirage Club 18+) and two buildings for families with children (Family Club), but both are entitled to access all Majestic Supreme facilities and services.
All guest suites are inclusive of private butler service, 24/7 room service, and an all-inclusive program featuring first-rate dining options and premium drinks. Club-level accommodations include Sky View, Ocean View and Swim-Up Suites, with each room category boasting its own set of luxurious amenities, including private balconies, garden or rooftop terraces, and jetted tubs or outdoor jacuzzis.
With eight restaurants, six of which are a-la-carte, and one of which is open 24/7, guests get to enjoy the best local and international cuisine any time, with unlimited visits included. There’s also a café for coffee and snacks, and a total of 11 bars across the resort, including a sports bar that serves top-shelf spirits around the clock. House wines are also included at all restaurants and bars, although there is also a Chef’s table and wine tasting room where you can sample a variety of wines from all over the world at an additional cost.
Altogether, the resort boasts 12 swimming pools, five with integrated jacuzzis and four featuring swim-up bars. There are designated family and children’s pools, and access to the Splash Kids Club with its own waterslides, while a gaming area for teenagers with pool tables, mini soccer, ping pong, mini foot, and darts can entertain adolescents.
There are also a wide range of leisure facilities and activities packaged into each stay, including live entertainment, free golf at Punta Blanca golf course (five minutes away) and complimentary use of non-motorized water sports equipment. Guests can windsurf, catamaran, snorkel, kayak or boogie-board, or even take scuba-diving lessons in one of the swimming pools.
Then, of course, there’s the Majestic Spa with three separate and specific spa and treatment areas, providing services like massage, facials, body wraps, hydrotherapy, hot and cold jacuzzi, Turkish baths and a saltwater bath. There’s also a separate beauty parlor to put the finishing touches on guests’ rejuvenating experience.
For more information, visit majesticmirage.com.
