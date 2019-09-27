$500 Bonus, 15-Percent Travel Agent Commission on Casa de Campo Holiday Bookings
Hotel & Resort Casa de Campo September 27, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The elite Dominican getaway is rewarding travel agents with extra cash and commission on holiday bookings, just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season. — Laurie Baratti
Holiday villa bookings come with a holiday bonus right now at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. Available villas booked for holiday travel will earn travel agents an increased commission—fifteen percent—plus a $500 cash card on each villa. The more villas booked, the more agents can earn! With luxurious villas starting from $3,000 to over $10,000 nightly, the commission adds up to a sizeable amount…just in time for holiday shopping. Here are the details:
— Reserve a villa for holiday travel between December 20, 2019 and January 5, 2020
— Book by October 31, 2019
— Earn fifteen-percent commission
— HOLIDAY BONUS: $500 cash card on *each* villa booked
Within the resort’s expansive collection of posh villas there are still a number of fabulous choices, spanning varying price points and sizes, available. There is the four-bedroom Villa Los Pinos ($3,162 nightly), the stunning five-bedroom Villa Vogue ($8,210 per night) or the breathtaking, oceanfront Casa Vista Bella($10,500 nightly). Note that a 28-percent tax is not included in these rates.
Each villa comes with a maid and butler service that includes a freshly prepared breakfast each morning, bartending services, unpacking/packing, as well as and tending to the home and requests of its guests. Roundtrip, private transfers are provided for those flying into/out of La Romana. Welcome amenities, including fresh fruits, bottles of liquor and sweet treats are provided. Wireless internet access is included with all villas, as well as use of the resort’s fitness center. Also, golf carts are provided to explore all that Casa de Campo has to offer, private cars with some villas.
Agents can make reservations by calling 855-877-3643 or via email at res1@ccampo.com.do (include IATA details and agency name).
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas will absolutely surpass expectations and impress travel agents’ most discerning clients. The resort is the Caribbean “casa” for a lengthy list of A-listers ranging from actors and musicians to politicians, presidents and professional athletes. From the King of Spain to a number of past U.S. Presidents, iconic athletes such as Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan, and lifestyle maven Martha Stewart, to name a few, have vacationed here.
The sprawling, 7,000-acre, posh retreat is home to Altos de Chavón, an artisan’s village modeled after a 16th-century Mediterranean city, which has a 5,000-seat Grecian-style amphitheater. The venue was opened by the one and only Frank Sinatra and has since welcomed dozens of musical greats, including Sting, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Julio Iglesias, Plácido Domingo, Ricky Martin, Air Supply, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez. All of whom stayed in one of the exclusive villas at Casa de Campo and were looked after by the doting staff, who treat all guests like celebrities.
For more information, visit www.casadecampo.com.do.
SOURCE: Casa de Campo press release.
