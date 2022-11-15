7 Best Family Resorts in the Caribbean
November 15, 2022
The Travvy Awards were back for their eighth year in 2022, once again recognizing the best of the best in the tourism industry.
Here are the 7 best Family Resorts in the Caribbean.
Beaches Turks & Caicos (Gold)
For everyone who has ever dreamed of the perfect tropical hideaway far removed from all the hustle of modern life, our all-inclusive vacations in Turks & Caicos offer a true island escape. One glance at its crystal-clear waters and 12 miles of powdery white-sand beaches, and you'll see why the Turks & Caicos islands don't just feature one of the best beaches in the world but also some of the top diving destinations. From bird watching to whale sightings, Turks & Caicos all-inclusive resort offers something for every nature enthusiast. With 40 islands to explore in this exquisite chain (only 8 inhabited by anything other than wildlife), you can leave your mark by creating footprints in the otherwise untouched sand.
Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa (Silver)
Tucked away on the palm-studded Uvero Alto Beach, Flamingos roam free, and vacation fantasies come true. Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa delivers award-winning service and luxury. An oasis of luxury rooms and suites that sits just 20 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport on the pristine coast of the Dominican Republic, Dreams Punta Cana provides everything needed for a romantic getaway or family vacation.
Finest Punta Cana - Hotels & Resorts (Bronze)
Finest Punta Cana is a modern, inclusive resort playground that engages, excites, and invokes enjoyment and relaxation. Sleek design and stunning aesthetics surround guests, creating a perfect picture and unforgettable experience in every corner. The atmosphere is chic yet casual, with high-end service and unmatched offerings.
Thoughtfully conceived for families and adults, Finest Punta Cana leaves no detail untouched.
Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Mexico
Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Gold)
In December 2017, Hotel Xcaret México opened its doors to offer the best of Mexico included. It was born as a tribute to Mayan culture and our country, its artisans, gastronomy, living wealth, and cultural heritage.
The resort is characterized by hospitality and service excellence, including a 5 Diamond certification.
Hotel Xcaret México has changed the Mexican hotel industry with the All-Fun-Inclusive concept, offering unlimited access and ground transportation to their parks: Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xoximilco, Xenses, Xavage, and Xenotes.
In addition, All-Fun Inclusive of Hotel Xcaret Mexico, includes round-trip transportation to the Embarcadero Isla Mujeres for Xcaret in the Cancun Hotel Zone and the ferry ride to Isla Mujeres with Xcaret Xailing. Enjoy this beautiful Caribbean island.
Hyatt Ziva Cancun (Silver)
All you can eat. All you can drink. All you can do. All are included in the room rate. A stunning all-inclusive beachfront resort on the most beautiful strip of Punta Cancun, framed by the Caribbean Sea, Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a playful family escape on Mexico's Yucatan Coast. Experience the evolution of All Inclusive luxury. The resorts offer white sand beaches and clear blue waters of the sea. It has luxurious suites with balconies and breathtaking ocean views. Hyatt Ziva has 8 unique restaurants and 3 lounges, featuring local and international cuisines. If you prefer your tastings in a more spirited form, there are 6 bars on property, including a microbrewery.
Sandos Caracol Eco Resort All-Inclusive (Silver)
The new Signature Eco Collection rooms at Sandos Caracol Eco Resort are perfect for families. These rooms are located in the Family Section of the resort. They have been designed and furnished to promote comfort, relaxation, and convenience, providing everything families need for a perfect vacation in a tropical paradise.
The relaxing jungle-inspired décor and large comfortable beds mean you and your family will sleep peacefully and awake, reinvigorated and ready to experience all the fun and adventure that awaits you at Sandos Caracol.
