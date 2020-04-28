A Look Inside the Innovative Artwork Program at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Nonstop entertainment, vibrant nightlife, delicious dining and endless casinos are all highlights people travel to Las Vegas for. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers all of this in addition to spacious, modern rooms and an overall luxurious experience.
The hotel also encompasses several forms of innovative artwork, including interactive installations and immersive encounters, and partners with several organizations with similar perspectives on art in order to create a unique experience for guests to enjoy throughout their stay.
For example, guests have access to communicating with Rose, the Resident Mischief-Maker and Digital Concierge. Rose is available 24/7 and can provide tickets to a show, restaurant recommendations and even an art tour for guests.
This chatbot-led art tour is only one text away, and it’s a great way to either get to know the resort or pass the time between business meetings.
Rose offers plenty of commentary during the tour, providing insight on the various art pieces. This tour can be done at any pace, so guests don’t need to feel rushed and can choose to linger a bit longer at any specific stop.
Visitors to The Cosmopolitan are able to enjoy the dynamic artwork experience from the moment they step foot inside the hotel. The lobby houses a digital art installation combining architecture, contemporary art and technology. It includes eight 15-foot columns and a panel that covers the length of the front desk.
These screens, both inside and outside of the property, provide guests with an escape from reality. From transformative work and seductive illusions to navigation pieces representing unexpected twists and turns, the artwork at this resort truly takes visitors on a journey.
The art pieces share only a slice of the untold story and allow guests to narrate the rest. The Cosmopolitan encourages guest interaction and urges visitors to get up close and even touch the artwork, as nothing is roped off.
The hotel even has six Art-o-mat machines. These are derived from cigarette vending machines, but instead of dispensing packs of cigarettes, they now distribute art. The old-fashioned cigarette machines use to dispense cigarettes using a pull-knob, and this is exactly how the artwork is distributed to guests today.
The Cosmopolitan’s ever-changing lineup of contemporary art aims to inspire an interest in art and music from each of the resort’s guests.
