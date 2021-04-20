Accor Hotels Gets ‘Real’ With Neil Patrick Harris
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2021
Accor Hotels today is rolling out a new digital advertising campaign featuring actor Neil Patrick Harris, who teaches travelers how to be a ‘real person’ again after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harris uses his signature style and humor to show travelers the art of "acting human" in today's new world, with light-hearted etiquette lessons based on travel-related themes such as Dressing, Planning, Greetings, Small Talk and Relaxing.
Promoting Accor's summer savings offer – “Get Real, Experience it ALL” – the campaign is a comedic take on easing back into the real world and into travel again. The campaign also highlights the relaunch of ALL (Accor Live Limitless), Accor's lifestyle loyalty program that provides travelers with a gateway to exclusive advantages, services and experiences.
The campaign will run through September 6, 2021. Content will run on a microsite.
"We are thrilled to partner with Neil Patrick Harris for this new campaign. Coming off of a challenging year, we saw an opportunity to engage with people in a thoughtful, fun, lighthearted manner,” Jeff Doane, Chief Commercial Officer, North & Central America, Accor, said in a statement. "We know everyone is in a different place in terms of their comfort level with travel – and frankly, just in their day-to-day life – so our goal is to be here, ready to welcome all, whenever and wherever they're ready to start exploring and discovering again."
"I have always loved and appreciated great hotels and the amazing hospitality experiences that travel provides, so partnering with Accor was a natural fit given the brand recognition and presence they have globally," said Harris. "This campaign will hopefully inspire and bring new energy to the idea of traveling again, but with a sense of play, and with a bit of humor and a smile."
