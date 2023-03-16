Accor Launches New Travel Subscription Program
Accor has unveiled a global travel rewards program that offers member discounts across its luxury, premium, midscale and economy brands.
The global plan, called ALL Plus, is a pay-for-access program available to business and leisure travelers. There are two program tiers available All Plus Ibis, aimed at economy travelers, and All Plus Voyageur, which targets higher-end travelers. Both programs include such perks as competitive pricing, last-minute room availability, and accelerated status.
All Plus Voyageur, for instance, offers a members benefit of 20 percent off of rooms across 10 Accor luxury and premium hotel brands and a 15 percent discount on nine Accor midscale and economy brands. All Plus Ibis offers a 15 percent discount on the Ibis family brands, which include Ibis, Ibis Styles, and Ibis budget. All Plus also includes booking priority that provides access to rooms reserved up to two days prior to arrival, even when a hotel is fully booked.
There are membership fees associated with both programs. All Plus Voyageur costs about $210, while the annual fee for All Plus Ibis is $105.
The new program from the French hotel company also upgrades existing All-Accor Live Limitless members immediately to a minimum Silver status.
“Through the deep refresh of its frequent traveler subscription product line, Accor aims to gain further market share in the new 'bleisure' market combining business and leisure activities under one roof, shortening booking lead-time and extending the length of stays,” the company said in a statement.
The company said the new program also allows participating hotels to position themselves as go-to destinations for business trips and as "work from anywhere" locations. The majority of Accor hotels are located in Europe and South America. Earlier this month, however, Accor announced a full slate of new hotel openings across North and Central America.
The new program will officially go into effect later this March.
