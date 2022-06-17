Adults-Only Fun in the Sun in the Dominican Republic
Noreen Kompanik June 17, 2022
As I was heading to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, a young couple sitting next to me on the plane said they were meeting up with five other couples there for an adults-only getaway. While they all have children and enjoy their family vacations, this time they were taking a trip for some grownup fun.
The Palladium Hotel Group has the ideal solution for those seeking fun in the sun. Two of its incredible resorts are located in picturesque Punta Cana and captivating Cap Cana. Each adults-only property has its own unique benefits so it’s really up to the traveler to decide which best fits their individual tastes.
Punta Cana’s TRS Turquesa Hotel
Punta Cana is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the Caribbean Isles. Located on the east side of the Dominican Republic, this tropical destination lures vacationers from all over the world. With 30 miles of idyllic pearly-white beaches, clear tourmaline waters and a variety of all-inclusive resorts, Punta Cana is a very popular place to vacation.
TRS Turquesa is a premium property located on scenic mile-long Bávaro Beach. The adults-only beachfront hotel is nestled in a lush tropical and balmy environment surrounded by swaying palms and lots of vegetation. The hotel sports 372 spacious rooms and suites with garden, pool or ocean views.
My junior suite with a poolside and ocean view featured a king-size bed, double sofa bed, living room area, and fully equipped marble bathroom with a shower and hydro-massage bath. I loved my balcony, perfect for greeting the day with my morning coffee. Upon check-in, guests are met by a friendly butler who escorts them to their room, points out the accommodation features, and then sets them up on the hotel’s app for direct access to their assigned butler.
Optional suite accommodation choices here include a swim-up, poolside romance, or beachfront terrace.
Magnificent Pools and Spa
Turquesa features three expansive pools and a swim-up bar as well as a private VIP section on Bávaro Beach. I loved the thatched roofs and the stunningly picturesque “secret” pool area that’s more secluded, as most sun worshipers frequent the main pool closer to the ocean. With its classy wooden loungers, canopy beds, Balinese hammocks, and fabulous sea views, the main pool area is quite delightful.
Because Turquesa is located near two other TRS hotels on property, guests are welcome to utilize the facilities of the Grand Palladium Resort & Spa and the Grand Palladium Suites & Casino. These resorts however are not adults-only properties.
For those into active sports, the resort offers yoga, volleyball, and archery. Water sports enthusiasts love the windsurfing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities.
If you’re into unique spa experiences like me, the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness Center is a not-to-be-missed experience. The spa offers a variety of beauty, facial and body treatments. The impressive spa adventure includes a sauna, vapor bath, hot and cold dipping pools, a Turkish bath, mud treatments, and a relaxing pool with bubbling spa seats and other water features. With these offerings, it’s hard to tear yourself away from this exotic paradise.
All-Inclusive Food and Beverage Experience
There’s no shortage of fabulous food at this resort which offers a variety of à la carte restaurants at Turquesa in addition to those of the nearby Palladium properties.
Helios is a casual beachfront eatery open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can choose from a wonderful Mediterranean-inspired menu or enjoy a tasty buffet meal. Kusko’s cuisine highlights the best of Japanese and Peruvian cultures, and its tantalizing fusion of tastes and textures makes this a perfect choice for sharing small plates with a group or heading straight to the main entrees. It really is impressive.
Sumptuori guests can enjoy à-la-carte specialties cooked teppanyaki style. Other restaurants serve dishes inspired by French brasseries, Italian bistros, Asian cafes, and more. And let’s not forget the lively tasting and mixology classes, or the fascinating libations created by the talented bartenders at Hemingway Bar.
One absolute must-do dinner show is the Chic Cabaret & Restaurant which serves a multi-course dinner with one of the most entertaining cabaret shows I’ve ever attended. The dancers and costumes were impressive, and the Caribbean vibe was in full bloom on the stage here.
If you’re into a larger property located right on the beach, with an incredible spa, vibrant atmosphere, and lots of dining choices, TRS Turquesa is the ideal all-inclusive choice in Punta Cana.
TRS Cap Cana Boutique Hotel
A private retreat within the Punta Cana area, Cap Cana is renowned for its luxurious resorts, flawless beaches and state-of-the-art marina. What we love best about this oasis is its quieter and more laid-back sanctuary vibe.
TRS Cap Cana is a boutique luxury hotel in the most exclusive part of Punta Cana just 10 minutes from the international airport. The hotel is surrounded by a lush tropical forest bordering a pristine beach. The open-air lobby is absolutely breathtaking. The elevated peaked ceiling beautifully constructed allowed our eyes to immediately be drawn to the outdoor palm trees and turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. Rope swings in the lobby are a lovely and relaxing touch.
Guests at this all-inclusive seafront resort can choose from junior suites with marina, poolside, or ocean views with balconies. Swim-up rooms are also available with the same views with added patios. For those who select a suite jacuzzi terrace, these ocean view rooms offer just that, a private jacuzzi tub.
Loved the Swim-Out Suite
My poolside-facing junior swim-out suite couldn’t have been a more ideal choice for privacy coupled with the ability to hop in for a morning, afternoon, or after sunset swim.
The beautifully-appointed room included a king-size bed, a separate living room with a sofa bed, a small dining area, a lovely bathroom with a shower, and a terrace with lounges. And to my delight – a hammock. Perfect for that afternoon siesta.
Hotel Amenities and Juanillo Beach
All stays at the TRS Cap Cana include an exclusive indulgence package and access to massages at the spa and wellness center. The resort sports two exclusive swimming pools and direct access to a nearby paradise beach by hotel shuttle.
And let’s talk about that magnificent beach, Playa Juanillo. It’s been ranked as one of the Dominican Republic’s best beaches and for good reason. The postcard-perfect stretch of pristine, powdery sand is lined with gigantic palms and the calm waters are a mix of vibrant azure, turquoise, and teal hues.
Guests have access to beach chairs and lounges, mini-cabanas, and my favorite, a beach swing that is utterly irresistible and guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us! Playa Juanillo is ideal for sunning, swimming, dining, and when the wind is up, yep, windsurfing.
The hotel is just a short distance from the famous Punta Espada Golf Club designed by golfing Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus. Nearby Los Establos stables offer horseback riding, and the Scape Park is a renowned ecological nature theme park.
Magnificent Resort Dining
There are several onsite a ’la carte restaurants at the resort. Helios, inspired by Ibizan beach clubs offers stunning ocean views. Izakaya is like taking a journey through the wonderful Japanese street foods, and Tentazione is an elegant restaurant serving Italian dishes. El Gaucho is a must for meat lovers as this Argentinian restaurant serves melt-in-your-mouth entrees accompanied by tantalizing sauces and sides.
We also love the lobby coffee bar that carries tea sandwiches and tempting small-serving dessert tastings. Sports fans will love catching the action on the large flat-screen TVs at the Xtra Time bar.
Services at the Resort
A wide variety of sports activities are available on the beach or at the pool. The resort also offers daily shows and leisure specialists who can assist guests with local trips to explore the hidden gems of this picturesque paradise.
Our group of ladies absolutely adored the hat painting activity led by a professional artist. Even those who believe they have no artistic talent, they'll magically walk away with beautifully painted handiwork to take home as a reminder of their stay in the Dominican Republic.
For those into a quieter, more secluded boutique experience, TRS Cap Cana is the perfect place for a magnificent adults-only vacation to unwind and re-charge.
When all is said and done, we sometimes need those adult trips that provide uninterrupted social time, and the fun and relaxation that adds balance to our otherwise hectic lives.
