Adventure Getaways for Alpha Females Now at Velas Resorts
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts August 28, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Velas Resorts’ Alpha Females Adventure Getaway offers the most extreme activities for women looking for the most unconventional vacation. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
We all know an alpha female—the woman who does it all. And when these powerful women take vacations, Velas Resorts will be ready to help with unique adventure experiences as impressive as they are.
Alpha females visiting Casa Velas,Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and Velas Vallarta will climb through the Sierra Madres, zip down one of Mexico's fastest zip lines, and ride all-terrain Polaris UTVs through rivers and over hanging bridges. A visit to a skydiving simulator wind tunnel is also in the cards. Exclusively at Casa Velas, alpha females will also enjoy their choice of an animal-style tequila or mezcal tasting with a side of a native delicacy: chapulines, crickets, or chicatana ants. And at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, a “female purification ritual” includes a water ceremony and copal aromatherapy treatment that will leave alpha females revitalized. At Velas Vallarta, the women are treated to a massage as well as a Mexican dinner in the Presidential Suite accompanied by the resort’s Mariachi Band.
On Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, Grand Velas Los Cabos offers a five-night Alpha Female Adventure Getaway that includes:
- Power hike through the Sierra de la Laguna biosphere reserve and swim in a hot spring, rich in natural relaxing minerals
- A 3-hr private yacht adventure, complete with snorkeling and paddle boarding, gourmet bites and drinks to the area’s distinctive rock formations
- Electric bike beach rental
- Four-hands tequila massage, an 80-minute treatment that includes ancestral stretching techniques to release muscle tension and tequila treatment to reduce inflammation and heal. All are applied, as the name suggests, with four hands.
At Grand Velas Riviera Maya, extreme adventure meets extreme females. On tap for the alpha females is ATVing and extreme biking through the Mayan Jungle, zipline, and swimming in a cenote. Ladies will also get face to face with sharks in the depths of the Caribbean Sea. Between November and March, those with advanced Diving Certification can get up close and personal with Bull Sharks. Between June and September, any level snorkel or diver can swim next to one of the biggest creatures of our time - Whale Sharks. Plus, a tandem skydive from 11,000 feet —and a video to prove they did it – will also wow friends back home. Back at the resort, ladies can cruise through the ocean on a SEABOB-Jet before a Bacal Massage with corncobs and Vitamin C Facial.
The five-night Alpha Females Adventure Getaway costs $5,172 US per person for up to 3 adults staying in the same suite at Grand Velas Los Cabos. The three-night getaway costs $1,617 at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, $1,209 at Casa Velas and $2,420 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya per person for up to 3 adults staying in the same suite. At Velas Vallarta, the three-night getaway costs $1,140 per person for a minimum of 10 female companions.
For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
