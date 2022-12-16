Affordable Resorts in the Caribbean
The Caribbean has no shortage of affordable resorts offering world-class dining and services and fun activities for those looking to spend a vacation enjoying water sports and relaxing days with world-class massages and body treatments.
These are some of the most recommended in this select region.
Bahía Príncipe Grand Jamaica
Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica is located in one of the most spectacular corners of the Caribbean island. It offers luxury cuisine and fun with the best music and extraordinary nature enjoyed from the rooms or in one of the three pools.
This all-inclusive resort features six restaurants offering a variety of dining options, from international cuisine, in the main Orquidea Main Restaurant, to seafood specialties, grilled meats, Italian and Japanese dishes, and other sophisticated gourmet flavors. Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica has three great bars along the pools and on the fabulous white-sand beach for adults.
This resort has fun for the whole family with top-notch facilities, such as a water park, where children can enjoy slides while adults spend some relaxing time at the Grand Bahia Principe Jamaica Spa. What's more, sports lovers can look forward to golf, paddle boarding, catamaran sailing, and even scuba diving.
Allegro Playacar, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Playa del Carmen (Playacar) is one of the most beautiful destinations in the Mexican Caribbean. This resort is in a privileged area with white sand beaches and pristine seawater. Allegro Playacar is an all-inclusive four-star resort that offers fantastic views from each room and sophisticated gastronomy enjoyed in unlimited meals, snacks, and beverages, available at any of its four restaurants, a pizzeria, three bars, and a sports bar. In addition, the range of sports, and water activities, like diving and beach volleyball, is wide and varied. This resort boasts a magical, natural setting, state-of-the-art equipment, and an All-Inclusive program.
Allegro Playacar is privileged, very close to the archeological site of Tulum and the fantastic sacred cenotes of the Mexican Caribbean coast. This allows families or couples to take day trips around the area and enjoy moments full of culture and adventure amid an incredible jungle.
Its restaurants offer an excellent menu of international cuisine that makes guests not need to leave the premises and continue to enjoy the beach and the hotel pools. In addition, The Zenserenz SPA offers its guests a relaxation center to connect mind and body in cabins with various massages, facials, and body treatments, as well as an exclusive beauty salon and a safe playground for kids.
In addition, family members enjoy fun moments practicing sailing, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, golf, basketball, tennis, and board games such as giant chess, ping pong, darts, and pool table.
Holiday Inn Resort Aruba-Beach Resort & Casino
Holiday Inn Resort Aruba is located in Palm Beach, one of the island's most beautiful and luxurious areas. This resort has the best access to Aruba's main attractions, such as the Tierra del Sol Golf Course or Palm Beach Plaza. Guests enjoy the best seafront views in rooms with two double beds or a double bed with a fantastic view from the balcony.
The property also has fun activities on hand such as water sports.
This is an excellent place for families with young children because kids stay for free when sharing a room with their parents. Plus, up to four kids (under age 12) eat for free at any time of the day at the hotel's Holiday Inn restaurants.
Viva Wyndham Tangerine, Dominican Republic
This all-inclusive resort, located in Cabarete, province of Puerto Plata, is in the middle of a lively area where music plays all day in the hotel and on the streets. It is ideal for a family vacation because it has activities for all ages. In addition, in Viva Wyndham Tangerine, the gastronomic options are exquisite, with eclectic menus that fuse Caribbean cuisine with Mexican and European flavors.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are turned into culinary delights, prepared by skilled local and international chefs and served by an attentive and helpful staff.
Besides being the capital of kitesurfing, this spot of the DR has excellent beaches for water polo, scuba diving, paddleboarding and water aerobics. There's also tennis, beach volleyball, a gym, and sauna, among other amenities.
For those eager for wellness activities, the resort's spa offers relaxing massages in private cabins or comfortable seafront facilities. Finally, the hotel's nightlife is also at the highest level, with live entertainment in many bars and nightclubs.
