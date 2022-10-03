AHLA Study Corroborates Continued Hotel Staffing Shortages
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 03, 2022
A member unveiled by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) corroborates a major travel industry issue – serious staffing shortages.
“Eighty-seven percent of survey respondents indicated they are experiencing a staffing shortage, 36 percent severely so,” the September survey found.
“The most critical staffing need is housekeeping, with 43 percent ranking it as their biggest challenge.”
The numbers, however, are an improvement over those reported in a member survey in May, which found that 97 percent of respondents were experiencing staffing shortages, with “49 percent severely so,” and 58 percent “ranking housekeeping as their biggest challenge.”
To help remedy the issue, hotels are offering job candidates a variety of incentives, with 81 percent of respondents increasing wages, 64 percent providing more flexible working hours and 35 percent increasing benefits.
To work toward solving staffing shortages, the AHLA Foundation is continuing with its “A Place to Stay” multi-channel advertising campaign in 14 cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa.
“Today’s tight labor market is creating unprecedented career opportunities for current and prospective hotel employees, and AHLA and the AHLA Foundation are working tirelessly to spread the word,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers.
“With hotel wages, benefits, flexibility and upward mobility at historic levels, there has never been a better time to work at a hotel than the present.”
The survey, which was conducted from September 12-19, 2022, polled 200 hoteliers.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Get Rewarded When You Become a Certified Atlantis Ambassador
-
Get To Know Majestic Resorts Mexican and Caribbean All-Inclusives
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS