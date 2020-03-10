Airbnb Giving Out $1 Million for Fantasy Home Competition
Airbnb is calling for creative minds to participate in a new competition to bring the “most unconventional and unusual livable spaces on the planet” to life.
From March 10, 2020, to April 15, 2020, participants will have the opportunity to submit their ideas to Airbnb. The brand is already well-known for its unique vacation rentals, from a baked potato-shaped residence in Idaho to a life-sized Malibu Barbie dream house.
Designs will not only be judged on creativity and style but “feasibility, sustainability and social good,” according to Airbnb.
Ten winners will be selected by a panel made up of representatives from the architectural firm MVRDV, host of Airbnb’s Big Idaho Potato Hotel Kristie Wolfe and Emmy Award winner, Tony Award winner and style icon, Billy Porter.
Winners will receive $100,000 each to make their dream homes a reality. Upon completion, the winners will be able to live in their custom-built residences. The houses are expected to be built from June to December.
Reportedly, winners may also receive a personal visit from Billy Porter himself, who is looking forward to seeing the inventive and unique ideas presented to him.
"The only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style is empowering others to do the same,” Porter said in a statement.
