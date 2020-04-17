All Inclusive Collection Launches Insightful Newsletter for Travel Advisors
Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Janeen Christoff April 17, 2020
The All Inclusive Collection is continuing to check in with its travel advisors during these trying times.
The company’s properties in the U.S., Mexico and the Dominican Republic are taking this time to continue being a source of encouragement, comfort and positivity.
Its weekly "Between These Walls: Insider Thoughts from AIC Hotel Group” newsletter provides agents with uplifting messages and updates on how its hotels are working on community initiatives as well as words and thoughts from business development managers.
One recent newsletter included information on Hard Rock Hotels' new virtual concert series, “Live at Home Concert Series: From Our Couch to Yours,” which takes place on Instagram on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya is giving guests an at-home guide to creating hotel-like experiences at home, including recipes and workouts on social media following @unico2087 and #MyUNICOHomeExperience.
Nobu Hotels in Los Cabos and Miami Beach are providing the zen with at-home spa rituals and recipes to follow @NobuLosCabos, @NobuMiamiBeach and #NobuatHome.
Travel advisors can check in with All Inclusive Collection at AllInAgents.com.
