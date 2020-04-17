Last updated: 02:18 PM ET, Fri April 17 2020

All Inclusive Collection Launches Insightful Newsletter for Travel Advisors

Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Janeen Christoff April 17, 2020

Hard Rock Hotel Cancun
PHOTO: Hard Rock Hotel Cancun. (Photo via Hard Rock International)

The All Inclusive Collection is continuing to check in with its travel advisors during these trying times.

The company’s properties in the U.S., Mexico and the Dominican Republic are taking this time to continue being a source of encouragement, comfort and positivity.

Its weekly "Between These Walls: Insider Thoughts from AIC Hotel Group” newsletter provides agents with uplifting messages and updates on how its hotels are working on community initiatives as well as words and thoughts from business development managers.

One recent newsletter included information on Hard Rock Hotels' new virtual concert series, “Live at Home Concert Series: From Our Couch to Yours,” which takes place on Instagram on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Poolside at UNICO UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya
PHOTO: Poolside at UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya. (photo courtesy of UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya)

UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya is giving guests an at-home guide to creating hotel-like experiences at home, including recipes and workouts on social media following @unico2087 and #MyUNICOHomeExperience.

Nobu Hotels in Los Cabos and Miami Beach are providing the zen with at-home spa rituals and recipes to follow @NobuLosCabos, @NobuMiamiBeach and #NobuatHome.

Travel advisors can check in with All Inclusive Collection at AllInAgents.com.

For more information on All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Mexico, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Primland in Meadows of Dan, Va.

Primland Resort Auctions Unique Experiences to Benefit Employees

Choice Hotels Joins Serta's 'Stay Home, Send Beds' Initiative

gallery icon World-Class Hotel Room Views to Inspire You From Home

Hotel Chain Donates Food, Protective Equipment and Hotel Space

Villas of Distinction Launches #WithYouToStay Campaign

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS