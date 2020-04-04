Amalfi Coast Hotels Offer Dream Getaways to Support COVID-19 Research
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti April 04, 2020
Four renowned luxury hotels and one extraordinary restaurant, located Italy’s along the celebrated Amalfi Coast, have come together to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Departures discovered.
Benefitting the ‘Together for a COVID-19 Vaccine” campaign, these five high-end businesses are inviting potential travelers to “Help Now, Live the Italian Dream Tomorrow”.
The exquisite participating properties—Hotel Santa Caterina, Le Sirenuse, Il San Pietro di Positano and Palazzo Avino—are offering ten e-vouchers each (40 total) for a sublime, two-day Italian getaway with select extras included, plus a supreme gastronomic experience at Michelin-starred restaurant, Don Alfonso 1890.
Each e-voucher is good for either one or two guests and must be used for a stay within two years of their chosen hotel’s post-coronavirus re-opening date.
To take part, patrons will need to make a €5,000 donation towards research being conducted at the Fondazione Melanoma Onlus’ ‘Pascale Foundation’ in Naples, where respected immunology specialist, Professor Paolo Ascierto, is spearheading the effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine at one of southern Italy’s leading medical institutes.
Interested parties should contact their desired hotel directly to confirm the availability of an e-voucher, after which they’ll wire their donation directly to the Pascale Foundation.
Once the Foundation confirms receipt of funds, proof of payment can be presented to the hotel, upon which it will issue one of its ten allotted vouchers. Specific information and wiring instructions are available here.
Now, it only remains to choose your hotel:
—Il San Pietro di Positano is a local luxury hotspot, breathtakingly situated atop a sheer rocky promontory, surrounded by rich greenery with pathways leading down to a spectacular coastal cove. It’s the only area hotel to boast its own private beach and offers private yachts for charter to explore the coastline in style.
—Le Sirenuse is one of Positano’s most enviable properties, sitting directly on the Tyrrhenian Sea. Filled with heirloom antiques, a mixed collection of ancient and contemporary artworks, and boasting an incredible view from its flower-bedecked terraces and balconies Le Sirenuse embodies ‘la dolce vita’.
—Palazzo Avino began as a 12th-century villa, now restored to a striking fairytale-pink, five-star palazzo high above the Amalfi coast and offering sweeping views of the Mediterranean. A sophisticated Clubhouse by the Sea and Michelin-starred Rossellini's restaurant add to its allure.
—Hotel Santa Caterina is a 19th-century villa, converted into a five-star hotel, set into a cliffside overlooking the brilliant Amalfi Coast, and surrounded by gorgeously landscaped gardens filled with the scent of flowers. A private beach club and the onsite, Michelin-starred Glicine restaurant further enhance this gorgeous seaside retreat.
