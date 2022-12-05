AMR Collection Hosts ‘Amazing Agent Celebration’ In Dominican Republic
One of the biggest success stories in the burgeoning all-inclusive hotel space in the past two decades, the AMR Collection celebrated the successes of the travel advisors who sell its luxury products in a December 1-4 gathering at Dreams Macao Beach in Punta Cana.
The third-annual Amazing Agent Celebration brought 130 North American travel agents and their guests to the 500-room resort where 12 of the 16 room categories offer Preferred Club services and amenities.
Participants were easy to spot at Dreams Macao Beach. Invited agents wore t-shirts that read ‘I’m Amazing,’ while their plus-ones showed support by donning ‘With Amazing’ shirts.
The Amazing Agent Celebration group occupied about a third of the property’s rooms, while the rest were filled to capacity with vacationing families, couples and wedding groups. It made for a festive atmosphere at the resort which made its debut on March 9, 2020, only to be shut down by the pandemic a week later.
Dreams Macao Beach is firing on all cylinders now. Set in a U-shape and fronting on a beautiful beach, the resort features four pools, a waterpark with slides and a lazy river, nine different dining options and seven bars. There’s also a third party-operated arcade, with VR games and a four-lane bowling alley. As well as the 16 room categories, there are 18 2-bedroom villas that can host up to 10 guests.
All of the attendees were considered winners, and they all took home prizes, including a three-night stay at the Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club, set for a June 30, 2023 debut. The ‘Amazing Agent’ winners were also given 15,000 AMRewards points.
Those announcements earned big rounds of applause at the Saturday morning session where AMR executives brought agents up to date on a wide range of developments at the company, which now manages a total of 113 properties, 63 in the Americas and 50 in Europe.
A year ago, AMR was purchased by Hyatt, and integration within that organization and its powerful World of Hyatt loyalty program is ongoing. Over the next six months, the AMR Collection designation will fade, but the Dreams, Secrets, Breathless, Zoetry, Sunscape and Alua brands will live on as an integral part of the Hyatt Inclusive Collection, which will also feature the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara brands.
In the meantime, the AMR Collection continues to evolve and expand. Secrets Impression is a line extension of the Secrets brand, offering the company’s most ‘elevated’ luxury experience. Secrets Impression Moxché Playa del Carmen just opened and a second new-build will debut in March 2023 as Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres.
December will see the opening of Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, located on the island’s most desirable marina. It will be followed late next year by Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa.
February 2023 brings the 520-room Dreams Flora Resort & Spa to a palm-studded beach in Cabeza de Toro, Punta Cana, followed later in the year by Secrets Tides Punta Cana. The year will also see the opening of the company’s first location in Mazatlan on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, with the Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, situated on 3.5 miles of pure, secluded beachfront.
Five agents were honoured with special ‘Be Amazing’ awards, not specifically for their sales efforts, but for other qualities that set them apart. The winners were:
Cari and Barrett Miles of Miles In Style “for making a difference, inspiring and promoting philanthropic efforts in the local community and worldwide.”
Julie Theberge of Club Voyages Montmagny et St-Jean Chrysostome “for inspiring and promoting give-back initiatives in her community.”
Steven Gould of Gould’s Travel “for exceptional achievement in creativity, innovation and community in travel.”
Megan Velez of Destinations Wedding’s Travel – Group & Celebration Travel, “for inspiring leadership and for leading with kindness and respect.”
Shalene Dudley, Latitude Concierge Travels, “for inspiring leadership and promoting diversity in tourism.”
“This is a company that really values its advisor partners,” said Dudley. She took part in a luxury travel panel on the first day of the Amazing Agent Celebration and encouraged her fellow agents to take advantage of a big consumer appetite for the kind of product the AMR Collection delivers.
“There is tremendous demand for luxury all-inclusive travel right now – we’re having a hard time keeping up.”
