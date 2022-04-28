Last updated: 02:40 PM ET, Thu April 28 2022

AMR Collection Unveils Seize Your Sunshine Promotion

Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Claudette Covey April 28, 2022

Couple lounging in a beachfront hammock
Travelers lounging in a beachfront hammock. (photo courtesy of AMR Collection)

AMR Collection unveiled the Seize Your Sunshine by AMR Collection promotion, which features savings of up to 40 percent and $200 in resort coupons.

The promotion is valid for bookings made by July 12, 2022, for travel through Dec. 22, 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
A yoga class at Selina Playa Venao in Panama

Hospitality Brand Selina Unveils Giveaway for Nurses

Aerial view of the Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Happiness...

PLAY, airline, airplane, aircraft, Icelandic

New Low-Cost European Airline Offering 25 Percent Off Fares...

Riviera River Cruises - The Seine, Paris and Normandy

Riviera River Cruises Offers Savings on France Itineraries

It applies to all AMR Collection brands, which include Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

Savings percentages vary by hotel and may not apply to the entire travel window.

The promotion is combinable with group savings programs and other social groups under 40 rooms.

The offer does not apply to Presidential Suites.

AMR Collection properties are located in destinations throughout the Caribbean and Mexico.

The resorts feature the Clean Complete Verification program, which includes top-of-the-line safety and hygiene systems.

For more information on AMR Collection

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Outrigger Hotels, Outrigger Resorts, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Reopens After $80 Million...

Outrigger Hotels & Resorts

All-Inclusive Resorts Booming as Travel Demand Surges

gallery icon April Hotel & Resort News You Might Have Missed

Regent Hotels & Resorts Opens Its First Resort In Vietnam, Regent Phu Quoc

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort’s Aruba Elements Create Ideal Getaway

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS