AMR Collection Unveils Seize Your Sunshine Promotion
AMR Collection unveiled the Seize Your Sunshine by AMR Collection promotion, which features savings of up to 40 percent and $200 in resort coupons.
The promotion is valid for bookings made by July 12, 2022, for travel through Dec. 22, 2022.
It applies to all AMR Collection brands, which include Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
Savings percentages vary by hotel and may not apply to the entire travel window.
The promotion is combinable with group savings programs and other social groups under 40 rooms.
The offer does not apply to Presidential Suites.
AMR Collection properties are located in destinations throughout the Caribbean and Mexico.
The resorts feature the Clean Complete Verification program, which includes top-of-the-line safety and hygiene systems.
