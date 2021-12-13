AMResorts Event Honors Agents for Giving Back
Claudette Covey December 13, 2021
During AMResorts’ Amazing Agent Celebration, the company paid tribute to travel advisors from the U.S. and Canada in a surprise awards’ presentation during the gala dinner.
The awards, however, were not simply based on agency production, but rather the creation of inspiring initiatives.
Jennifer Doncsecz, owner and president of Bethlehem, Pa.-based VIP Vacations received an award for “inspiring and mentoring women’s leadership in the travel industry.
Donscecz is a founder of the Female Leaders in Travel Conclave, which provided a roadmap for what has now become the Travel ALLIES Society.
“Typically, these awards events are focused on sales production and yes, sales matter,” said Doncsecz.” “However, these awards emphasized that an individual’s character, their kindness, their willingness to give to others, matters the most in life.
“It is wonderful to be recognized for something that is often overlooked.”
“I’ve been passionate about encouraging women in our industry to support each other and grow as leaders,” she said.
“It was also incredibly exciting to see that three of the five awards presented were bestowed to members of the Travel ALLIES Society, which is a shining example of the type of individuals who comprise this organization.”
Krystal Aziz, director of operations of Houston-based Modern Travelworks and Tim Evans, its president, were recognized “for inspiring and promoting give-back initiatives in communities around the world.
Evans, who accepted the awards for himself and Aziz, said they created Connect Kindness in 2018 “with the mission to connect people with nonprofit organizations to inspire kindness.”
“By featuring organizations on our website, social media and podcasts, we have created a platform to promote lesser-known nonprofits and tell their stories,” he added.
“We’ve built this incredible community of volunteers who have participated in our initiatives to help families rebuild their homes after Hurricane Harvey, to run adoption drives at local animal shelter, and to provide school supplies for underserved children in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.”
Connect Kindness was built “from this feeling of wanting to create something bigger than ourselves,” Evans said.
“We felt that there were a lot of people who wanted to give back, but they just didn’t know where to start.
“It doesn’t matter what the nonprofit’s initiative is; if they are making this world a better place, then we want to spotlight them”
Canadian award winners included Chris Rollinson, co-president and general manager of escapes.ca, who was recognized for exceptional achievement in sustainability and environmental initiatives; and Tannis Dyrland, owner Travel With Tannis, for exceptional achievement in creativity and innovation in travel.
Jill LaBarre, vice president of business development of Oasis Travel Network, was honored for partnership and insight in developing exceptional commercial relationships.
During the event’s general session, all advisors received 2022 three-night stays at the new Secrets Moxche, which is set to debut in February.
Five winners of a random drawing were also provided with airfare for their complimentary stays.
Those agents included Sarah Vance Bonsall of Sunset Travel, Mark Cade of Dr. Trips Travel, Mitch Toren of TripGuy Travel, Lori Roberts of TravelEnvy Vacation Co/Magnum Travel, and Rebecca Bowman of Classic Travel and Tours.
Agents qualified for the event based on the number of room nights registered with AMRewards from January 2019 through June 30, 2021.
In 2022, they will have the chance to be selected to attend the event based on their room nights registered from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
The event, which hosted approximately 86 agents, was held Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort from Dec. 1-4.
