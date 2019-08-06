AMResorts Expands Leadership in Canada
AMResorts, an Apple Leisure Group related brand, announced today the appointment of Carolina Bellina as Senior Director of Canadian Sales and Consortia Relations.
In this position, Carolina will develop budgets, sales and marketing plans in support of AMResorts organization strategy for the Canadian market and North American consortia relations. She will report to Claudio Zboznovits, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development.
“The Canadian market serves as the second largest market for AMResorts and is continuing to grow, so the addition of Carolina to our leadership team will allow us to better serve our partners in the region,” said Zboznovits. “Carolina’s extensive industry expertise, sales and marketing management and strategic planning make her a strong asset to the AMResorts team.”
Carolina brings over 20 years of experience in travel sales and marketing, working in numerous leadership roles at Occidental Hotels & Resorts in the Dominican Republic. She previously served as the company’s Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for the Canadian market where she was responsible for contracting and marketing 13 hotels and resorts across Mexico, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Costa Rica and Colombia.
As the fastest growing luxury resort company in North America, AMResorts counts 66 open resorts across its portfolio of eight award-winning brands in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Spain. AMResorts is continuing to expand with new properties slated to open by early 2020 including Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa and Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana.
